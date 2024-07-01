Jennifer Aniston's floral mini dress with strappy heeled sandals and cool sunnies was the dreamiest dressed up summer day look

Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades

Jennifer Aniston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston's floral summer mini dress combined with a pair of strappy heeled sandals and some super stylish shades made for the dreamiest dressed up look for hot days.

During a recent scroll through Jen's Instagram profile, we couldn't help but be wowed by a snapshot posted back in 2019, showing Jen nailing a floral frock that is still very much in line with summer fashion trends five years later. 

The Friends actress and fashion icon teamed the flower print mini tea dress with a pair of heeled sandals, proving that we can ditch our best white trainers in favour of some elevation when it comes to our warm weather dresses. 

Channel Jen's Floral Summer Style

H&M sunglasses
H&M Round Sunglasses

These super affordable and sleek H&M sunglasses channel the same transparent vibe as Jen's and are an incredibly wearable option to see you through sunny summers. 

John lewis tea dress
Hobbs Marie Abstract Print Midi Dress

This discounted Hobbs midi dress with gorgeous pink floral detailing, elegant tie waist and sleeves is ideal for replicating Jen's look with a piece that covers a little more skin. 

M&S block heels

M&S Leather Buckle Strappy Block Heel Sandals

These block heels from M&S are on sale now and are the ideal shoe for adding elevation and height to a look without the pain of stilettos or court heels. 

The pretty pink piece featured flattering rouching around the hem and waistline, while statement puffed sleeves added a sweet feminine edge - and a v-neckline kept the look classic. 

Baring her toes in the LA sunshine during a day at work, Jennifer elongated her legs with the silver cross strap heels and proved high shoes are no match for her as she walked with her pet pooch Clyde on a leash. 

Adhering to chic and timeless sunglasses trends, Jennifer looked relaxed in a pair of sunnies with semi-transparent frames, as her middle-parted dark blonde tresses frame either side of her face.

With her radiant, sunkissed skin on show in the heatwave-appropriate ensemble, the photograph has got us keen to slather our skin with our most hydrating and best-smelling body lotion or a layer of our best fake tan

And while Jen's shorter take on the classic tea dress looks stunning, replicating it with a longer hemline in the form of a printed midi dress makes the outfit formula perfect for stepping out at summer weddings, garden parties and events that need a little more summer glam. 

Jennifer Aniston
