Jennifer Aniston bundles up cosy layers and a statement hat for autumn - we love her comfortable white trainers

Jennifer Aniston's layered-up autumnal outfit is the perfect look for shockingly cold days this season, with her statement hat and comfortable white trainers keeping you cosy and warm.

Choosing pieces for our autumn capsule wardrobes, we often lean towards practicality more so than style. We want cosy knitwear and winter boots that are comfortable and keep us warm as the weather begins to turn.

But a look of Jennifer Aniston's from back in 2015 has proved that just because you want to keep cosy in the autumn wind, it doesn't mean you have to forgo style in order to do it.

Spotted on the streets of New York, Jennifer kept things casual in a pair of slim-fit denim jeans, styling them with a pair of comfortable white trainers that remind us of the viral Superga canvas trainers our reviewer recently tried out and loved.

Elevating the basic pieces, Jennifer bundled up in a variety of autumn-ready layers in muted shades to help her battle the chill. For her first layer, she's wearing a fitted black jumper, with the tight-to-the-skin silhouette keeping in her body warmth. Over that, she threw on a floating longline cardigan, with the billowing style adding a lighter colour to the darker outfit.

For even more warmth, she then added a sage green canvas-style jacket over the top and wrapped a thick scarf around her neck too. She finished the look with a black felt hat, with the wide brim pulled down low to protect her face from the cold.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Look

Mango Oversized Knitted Coat with Pockets £89.99 at Mango Available in both a brown and a light pastel grey shade, this longline cardigan is the perfect layering piece for autumn. Stunning thrown on on it's own or under and over other layers too, the pocket detailing, chic collar, and floating silhouette create a stunning and laid-back look. Anthropologie Pilcro Canvas Crop Dolman Jacket £80 and Anthropologie A versatile jacket that will take you easily through the all seasons, this Anthropologie jacket is made from 70% Cotton, keeping you cool in summer and warm in the winter. It's simple silhouette, with stunning stitched detailings, makes it super versatile and we love the autumn ready green tone of the cotton fabric. Brixton Messer Fedora £72 at Revolve Made from 100% wool, this Fedora is not only a stylish choice of winter hat, it's a practical one too. As it keeps you warm, stopping your hair from flying about too, the sleek wool fabric, wide brim, and chic leather and buckle detailing create a sophisticated and stylish look that will elevate any autumn outfit you create.

The layered look is particularly practical for the transitional months. With mornings often being a lot colder than the afternoons, having a number of stylish layers you can pull both on and off throughout the day as the temperature changes is vital if you want to keep comfortable.

While Jennifer opted for a sleek black leather handbag to accessorise her look, we think this outfit would look even more cosy and autumn-ready with the addition of the £35 M&S shearling tote that's the perfect versatile autumn handbag, with a pair of effortlessly chic UGG Tasmans keeping your toes nice and toasty.