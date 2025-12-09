Black might be seen as the partywear classic, but JLo just proved why you shouldn't discount this equally chic neutral hue

Stepping out on the red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter's 'Women in Entertainment' gala, and later collecting the Equity in Entertainment award, JLo stunned in a slouchy blazer and matching midi pencil skirt, both in a soft, dark brown hue.

Creating a colour-drenched outfit, she wore a pair of camel-coloured heels and carried a chocolate brown snakeskin clutch, while a duo of golden chokers highlighted the blazer’s plunging neckline.

Mocha brown is the shade of the season – and it’s no surprise why. With its warm, neutral tone working as a softer alternative to black, it’s just as versatile and glamorous, but feels brighter and in many ways richer. Despite its seasonal popularity, I hadn't thought of it much as a partywear hue, but JLo's chic two piece has me reconsidering mocha tones as we head towards Christmas.

Get JLo's Partywear Look

Mango Straight-Fit Suit Blazer £89.99 / $149.99 at Mango Finding a skirt suit like JLo's is tricky, especially as women's trouser suits tend to be more common. There are, however, plenty of tailored separates across the high street, and with some careful styling, you can recreate her look. This Mango blazer is a great starting point. River Island Brown Premium Maxi Skirt £26 / $59 at River Island This fitted, maxi-length skirt has an elasticated waistband and figure-hugging silhouette that brilliantly emulates the pencil skirt look. In a dark brown shade, it's perfect for getting JLo's look, just style with a blazer of the same colour. Sam Edelman Vienna Pointed Toe Pump £115.62 / $150 at Nordstrom Whether you're wearing neutrals like JLo's mocha brown or something a little brighter and bolder, you can't go wrong by accessorising with a pair of camel-toned court heels. A timeless buy, you can wear these year through.

Shop More Brown Partywear

If you were still unsure as to why mocha brown is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, JLo’s look certainly puts any questions to bed. The sumptuous shade gives her skirt suit a fashion-forward flair, updating the classic silhouette so it feels modern and glamorous.

Wearing the blazer without a top or blouse underneath gave her tailored jacket a party-ready finish, while her midi pencil skirt reflected one of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025. Pencil skirts like JLo’s were all over the catwalks this year and have been spotted on fashion-forward celebrities like Victoria Beckham, and the fitted, feminine silhouette works for both casual and formal dress codes.

JLo’s straight-falling skirt was perfectly balanced by the relaxed fit of her blazer, with its draped hem giving a laid-back feel. But as fluid as the design is, JLo ensures her frame isn't lost, as the deep V of the jacket and the gentle tailoring ensure her figure is still beautifully balanced. If you haven’t already got your Christmas party outfit lined up, this is certainly one to take note of.

