Holly Willoughby wears Kate Middleton's go-to handbag to Royal Ascot whilst accessorising her elegant white blazer dress

Holly Willoughby brought sophistication to Royal Ascot today, stepping out in an all-white ensemble that feels extremely refined. Whilst many racegoers embrace bold colours and statement prints, the presenter opted for an elegant, understated look.

Not only do we love her sharp blazer dress, but we also spotted that she adds a royal-approved finishing touch to her outfit. Holly carries the coveted Mayfair bag by one of the best British clothing brands, Aspinal of London - a style frequently favoured by the Princess of Wales.

Her exact white dress is by brand Simkhai, and features a fitted blazer top-half and a softly pleated skirt. She completed her block-coloured look with white heeled sandals and a white boater hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Royal Editor Emma Shacklock comments on this style, saying, "Kate Middleton owns the Mayfair bag in several shades, and the top handle strap and structured design give it a formal edge that works for royal engagement outfits. There’s enough room for essentials, and yet it’s still dainty enough for the future Queen to carry around during a visit."