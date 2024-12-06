We're shopping Helen Skelton's red chunky jumper from one of our favourite high-street brands

Helen Skelton demonstrates how to layer up in winter with an outfit that's both practical and super stylish. Featuring a bold red jumper, a checked jacket, sleek leather trousers, and on-trend outdoor boots, her look shows exactly how to do cold weather fashion well.

The thing that ties this outfit together is the red cable-knit jumper, which is from none other than M&S. Vibrant and festive, it adds just the right amount of colour to the other darker winter tones. She layers the jumper over a chic blue shirt, which really makes this outfit pop. Layering the best wool jumper over a smart tailored shirt is such a simple yet effective styling move, and these two staples are core components of everyone's winter capsule wardrobe, meaning that this outfit is easy to recreate.

Skelton's look is the perfect example of how to layer up using combinations of contrasting colours, textures, and even patterns. She layers over the top a checked lightweight jacket, which pulls together the whole look, giving it a sophisticated, polished feel.

Shop Helen Skelton's Layered Look

Skelton's outfit cleverly balances colours, using vibrant tones contrasted with dark neutrals such as her black leather trousers. You can really feel that each piece serves a purpose, and these contrasting pieces really work together, this outfit is both eye-catching and very wearable day to day.

This layered look is perfect for a season where warmth and practicality are a priority, but you still want to maintain looking sophisticated and stylish too.