We're shopping Helen Skelton's red chunky jumper from one of our favourite high-street brands
Skelton perfects winter styling, combining a vibrant red jumper, blue shirt, checked jacket, and warm winter accessories
Helen Skelton demonstrates how to layer up in winter with an outfit that's both practical and super stylish. Featuring a bold red jumper, a checked jacket, sleek leather trousers, and on-trend outdoor boots, her look shows exactly how to do cold weather fashion well.
The thing that ties this outfit together is the red cable-knit jumper, which is from none other than M&S. Vibrant and festive, it adds just the right amount of colour to the other darker winter tones. She layers the jumper over a chic blue shirt, which really makes this outfit pop. Layering the best wool jumper over a smart tailored shirt is such a simple yet effective styling move, and these two staples are core components of everyone's winter capsule wardrobe, meaning that this outfit is easy to recreate.
Skelton's look is the perfect example of how to layer up using combinations of contrasting colours, textures, and even patterns. She layers over the top a checked lightweight jacket, which pulls together the whole look, giving it a sophisticated, polished feel.
Shop Helen Skelton's Layered Look
It's easy to see why this jumper is a best seller, it's the perfect staple to see you through the colder months ahead and it will pair beautifully with almost anything. From layering over your best wide leg jeans to teaming with a satin skirt.
This houndstooth blazer is the chicest piece outerwear to layer up with in the winter months. Style with tailored trousers or layer over a dress to finish off your Christmas party outfit.
If you're looking for quality outdoor boots that also look elevated and stylish, these are a fantastic choice. You could pair these with almost anything from your wardrobe staples, from denim skinny jeans to leggings.
You can't go wrong with a class blue shirt, plus it makes for the ultimate office attire styled well. Layer over the top crimson red chunky jumper and some dark tone jeans and you're good to go.
Now discounted in the sale, these faux leather trousers are a luxurious wardrobe staple that is perfect for the festive party season ahead. Team with a frilly blouse, sharp tailored blazer and some slingback heels.
Skelton's outfit cleverly balances colours, using vibrant tones contrasted with dark neutrals such as her black leather trousers. You can really feel that each piece serves a purpose, and these contrasting pieces really work together, this outfit is both eye-catching and very wearable day to day.
This layered look is perfect for a season where warmth and practicality are a priority, but you still want to maintain looking sophisticated and stylish too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
