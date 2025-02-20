Helen Skelton takes to the slopes in stylish ski wear – her knitted headband is the beanie alternative I'll be wearing before spring
Winter hats ruining your hairdos? Helen's knitted headband is just what you need
Helen Skelton's sleek burgundy ski suit made her look so stylish as she took to the slopes - and her knitted headband is the ideal cold weather staple for keeping ears warm without getting hat hair.
While we're finally on the cusp of spring, meaning we can begin the transition into our spring capsule wardrobes and finally try out all the fun spring/summer trends we've been dreaming of, the weather is still a little chilly - and the European ski season is well underway, so we're still keeping an eye out for stylish cold weather staples.
And it doesn't get much more chic than Helen Skelton's Perfect Moment Allos Ski Suit. If you're heading to the slopes this year, you're sure to make a splash in the sleek burgundy one piece with its figure-skimming silhouette, flared trousers and, most importantly, its cosy thermal fleece lining.
But even if you're not jetting off on a ski trip, Helen's choice of a knitted headband in place of a hairdo-destroying beanie is worth taking note of.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Burgundy Ski Wear
No matter what you're wearing to hit the slopes in, this base layer set, that's crafted from a soft touch, fast wicking and quick drying fabric for ultimate comfort, will keep you dry and comfortable.
With the same slim-fit and flared hem as Helen's ski suit, these burgundy trousers, that are waterproof, snow-proof and lined with thermal fleece, give her look for less.
Shop Knitted Headbands
This stylish set comes with two knitted headbands; one black and one grey. Both are neatly rib knitted for an easy-to-wear style that will keep your ears nice and cosy.
With a chunky cable knit bringing tonnes of classic texture to this headband, the inside is lined with an oh-so cosy fleece that's soft and breathable to wear.
When we've spent hours trying to cajole stubborn strands into something at least resembling some of the stylish 2025 hair trends, there's nothing worse than looking out the window and realising that the weather is going to demand we wear a hat to protect ourselves from the cold, rain or wind. So Helen's cosy headband is a game-changer that's not going to flatten the volume we've created or, especially when it comes to up dos, cover all the hard work we've done curling, flicking our our ends or slicking down awkward baby hairs.
Another benefit is that the style massively reduces friction which, while unlikely to cause hair thinning, hair loss or significant damage to hair, can lead to hair breakage and matting. Especially at the moment, when the healthy hair trend is still alive and kicking with hair glosses, smells-so-good-you-could-eat-it hair masks and the best keratin treatments being huge parts of our routines, we don't want to risk any breakage - and we want to show off the glossy results of our routines too, which Helen's headband is perfect for.
As a bonus, the headband can work as a brilliant accessory for the transitional months when the temperature is a little warmer but the wind still means you want something to keep your hair from flying about in the wind. With more breathability than an enclosed beanie, you won't be left with a sweaty, clammy scalp at the end of the day and your hair will still be beautifully smooth.
While most of us will be wearing our knitted headbands with elevated causal outfits topped off with a sleek trench coat, if you're heading to the slopes, there's no better pairing than Helen's burgundy ski suit.
Her Allos Ski Suit is one of Perfect Moment's bestselling pieces and it's no surprise why. They're one of the best brands for ski clothes and the Allos suit is particularly well designed with thoughtful details like a dedicated ski pass pocket and a helmet-compatible hood with a chin guard complimenting the sleek, figure-hugging silhouette for a stylish and super practical all-in-one suit.
Crafted with Toray Dermizax technology, the suit is water-resistant, which is a must when choosing what to wear when skiing, and the thick, thermal fleece lining still offers optimal breathability for added comfort. Then you've got 4-way stretch fabric to allow for tonnes of movement - and of course it's our favourite cold-weather colour; burgundy.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
