Helen Skelton has convinced me I need a sparkly skirt – it's not too late to shop one now

Helen Skelton's sparkly red sequin skirt with complementary red Fair Isle jumper and black knee-high boots was the outfit I didn't know I needed, but I'm now desperate for.

Helen might just be my number one style icon – from outdoorsy chic to just plain elegant and gorgeous, the TV presenter never ceases to inspire me with new looks. Mixing up textures is a key monochrome dressing tip, and one that Helen exemplifies with the contrasting soft knit and slinky sequins in this outfit, worn on BBC1's Morning Live on 16 December.

She accessorised her skirt and knit with the footwear that everyone is wearing – black knee-high boots – as well as a classic longline red wool coat when filming the show's opening outside piece to camera.

A post shared by NANCY SPENCER // MAKEUP ARTIST (@nancyspencermakeup) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen's look

I wasn't the only viewer blown away by Helen's festive look, with people taking to Instagram to make nice comments such as, "Love your jumper, only because I have one. It’s so soft and cozy", and "Love this red outfit… where is the skirt from?"

M&S is currently advising shoppers to order by 23 December for Christmas delivery, so there's still time to jump on the sequin skirt trend in time for Christmas (or, indeed, for a superb New Year's Eve outfit). Race you to the checkout.