Helen Skelton has convinced me I need a sparkly skirt – it's not too late to shop one now

I'd never have thought of teaming sequins with a Fair Isle jumper, but it's such a gorgeous look

A composite image shows a headshot of presenter Helen Skelton on one side and a M&amp;S red Fair Isle jumper and red sequin skirt on a tan background on the other side
(Image credit: Getty Images - Karwai Tang / M&S)
Helen Skelton's sparkly red sequin skirt with complementary red Fair Isle jumper and black knee-high boots was the outfit I didn't know I needed, but I'm now desperate for.

Helen might just be my number one style icon – from outdoorsy chic to just plain elegant and gorgeous, the TV presenter never ceases to inspire me with new looks. Mixing up textures is a key monochrome dressing tip, and one that Helen exemplifies with the contrasting soft knit and slinky sequins in this outfit, worn on BBC1's Morning Live on 16 December.

She accessorised her skirt and knit with the footwear that everyone is wearing – black knee-high boots – as well as a classic longline red wool coat when filming the show's opening outside piece to camera.

Shop Helen's look

Fairisle knitted jumper in red from M&S
M&S Fairisle Crew Neck Jumper

If you can't wear a red Fair Isle knit at Christmas, then when can you? This is just one of the jumpers in the M&S Fair Isle collection that we love, thanks to its lovely soft yarn, textured bobble details and of course the lovely Fair Isle patterns. It's machine washable, too, so you can wear it for years.

Red M&S Sequin Midaxi Pencil Skirt
M&S Sequin Midaxi Pencil Skirt

Here's the one I've got my eye on – a sequin pencil skirt that's longer than a midi and just shy of a maxi length, hence its 'midaxi' moniker. The slit at the back means you'll be able to move freely while sipping your mulled wine, and of course its shimmery nature just screams of celebrations.

Black Gabriela Hearst Sascha Leather Knee Boots
Gabriela Hearst Sascha Leather Knee Boots

The supple leather and mid-height block heel of these black knee-high boots make them a classic choice that will never go out of style. Wear these boots with everything, from tucked in jeans to skirts of all hues.

Black faux-suede Comfort Sock Block Knee High Boots
Next Black Comfort Sock Block Knee High Boots

Picked by our fashion editor Caroline Parr as a pair of boots offering the perfect combination of comfort and style, the faux suede of this style would lend a touch of luxe softness to any look this season.

M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat With Wool
M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat

This beautifully tailored wool blend coat is an easy way to inject some colour and elegance into any outfit all winter, not just for Christmas. It has pockets for practicality, and looks great worn open or buttoned up.

Zara Black Sequinned Midi Skirt
Zara Sequinned Midi Skirt

Our fashion editor Caroline shared her chocolate-toned Zara sequinned midi skirt in her Weekly Style Edit newsletter a couple of weeks ago, and it made us all swoon. That colour way has all-but sold out now, but luckily this black version is still available, and is sure to win plenty of compliments.

I wasn't the only viewer blown away by Helen's festive look, with people taking to Instagram to make nice comments such as, "Love your jumper, only because I have one. It’s so soft and cozy", and "Love this red outfit… where is the skirt from?"

M&S is currently advising shoppers to order by 23 December for Christmas delivery, so there's still time to jump on the sequin skirt trend in time for Christmas (or, indeed, for a superb New Year's Eve outfit). Race you to the checkout.

Managing Editor

Ella is Managing Editor for Woman&Home online, helping the team to ensure our content is expertly written, authoritative, timely and compelling. She has a wealth of editorial experience, graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008 before working on an eclectic mix of magazines and websites, including TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, BikeRadar.com, Mollie Makes and more. Most recently she was Editor of professional photography website www.canon-europe.com/pro, having worked her way up from Production Editor. As such, she's a stickler for fact-checking, has too many opinions about grammar and is easily excited by a beautiful photo.

