Helen Skelton has convinced me I need a sparkly skirt – it's not too late to shop one now
I'd never have thought of teaming sequins with a Fair Isle jumper, but it's such a gorgeous look
Helen Skelton's sparkly red sequin skirt with complementary red Fair Isle jumper and black knee-high boots was the outfit I didn't know I needed, but I'm now desperate for.
Helen might just be my number one style icon – from outdoorsy chic to just plain elegant and gorgeous, the TV presenter never ceases to inspire me with new looks. Mixing up textures is a key monochrome dressing tip, and one that Helen exemplifies with the contrasting soft knit and slinky sequins in this outfit, worn on BBC1's Morning Live on 16 December.
She accessorised her skirt and knit with the footwear that everyone is wearing – black knee-high boots – as well as a classic longline red wool coat when filming the show's opening outside piece to camera.
A post shared by NANCY SPENCER // MAKEUP ARTIST (@nancyspencermakeup)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen's look
If you can't wear a red Fair Isle knit at Christmas, then when can you? This is just one of the jumpers in the M&S Fair Isle collection that we love, thanks to its lovely soft yarn, textured bobble details and of course the lovely Fair Isle patterns. It's machine washable, too, so you can wear it for years.
Here's the one I've got my eye on – a sequin pencil skirt that's longer than a midi and just shy of a maxi length, hence its 'midaxi' moniker. The slit at the back means you'll be able to move freely while sipping your mulled wine, and of course its shimmery nature just screams of celebrations.
The supple leather and mid-height block heel of these black knee-high boots make them a classic choice that will never go out of style. Wear these boots with everything, from tucked in jeans to skirts of all hues.
Picked by our fashion editor Caroline Parr as a pair of boots offering the perfect combination of comfort and style, the faux suede of this style would lend a touch of luxe softness to any look this season.
This beautifully tailored wool blend coat is an easy way to inject some colour and elegance into any outfit all winter, not just for Christmas. It has pockets for practicality, and looks great worn open or buttoned up.
Our fashion editor Caroline shared her chocolate-toned Zara sequinned midi skirt in her Weekly Style Edit newsletter a couple of weeks ago, and it made us all swoon. That colour way has all-but sold out now, but luckily this black version is still available, and is sure to win plenty of compliments.
I wasn't the only viewer blown away by Helen's festive look, with people taking to Instagram to make nice comments such as, "Love your jumper, only because I have one. It’s so soft and cozy", and "Love this red outfit… where is the skirt from?"
M&S is currently advising shoppers to order by 23 December for Christmas delivery, so there's still time to jump on the sequin skirt trend in time for Christmas (or, indeed, for a superb New Year's Eve outfit). Race you to the checkout.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Ella is Managing Editor for Woman&Home online, helping the team to ensure our content is expertly written, authoritative, timely and compelling. She has a wealth of editorial experience, graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008 before working on an eclectic mix of magazines and websites, including TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, BikeRadar.com, Mollie Makes and more. Most recently she was Editor of professional photography website www.canon-europe.com/pro, having worked her way up from Production Editor. As such, she's a stickler for fact-checking, has too many opinions about grammar and is easily excited by a beautiful photo.
-
-
Forget boring folded napkins I'm making these DIY Poinsettia flowers for my table this year
Even last year's Christmas tree napkins can not compare to these fabulous, easy-to-make floral creations
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Kate Moss' timeless faux-fur shawl and red maxi-dress is all the inspiration you need this party season
Faux-fur is heavily trending this season and now we know why...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Moss' timeless faux-fur shawl and red maxi-dress is all the inspiration you need this party season
Faux-fur is heavily trending this season and now we know why...
By Molly Smith Published
-
There's no denying the theme of Amanda Holden's latest look – her daring red sequin dress and matching accessories scream Christmas
Amanda Holden is marching into Christmas Day with the festive outfit of our dreams - top-to-toe in red, sequins and faux fur - what more do you need?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Anita Rani's oversized camel coat and bright pink beanie is the casual chic winter outfit we wouldn't have thought of
Anita Rani inspires us with so many of her looks, and her oversized camel coat teamed with a fun pink beanie is the latest combination we can't wait to replicate.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
The sold out high street handbag with a celebrity fan club and a huge waiting list is back in time for Christmas
The Deliberate bag by Dune London is a favourite of Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Claudia Winkleman proves a velvet bow is the chicest way to elevate classic tailoring
She transformed her tailored look at the Strictly final with a must-have accessory
By Molly Smith Published
-
Seasonal meets chic, Helen Skelton’s red cable-knit jumper and stylish black beret are our new favourite combination
Helen Skelton proved that December outfits can be festive, low-key and chic all at once when she wore her red jumper and beret
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley just wore leopard ear muffs with a matching scarf and gloves - they're the chicest accessories for winter
We're shopping for leopard print winter-ready accessories after seeing her in the stylish pieces
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham just wore a stunning jewel-toned satin midi dress and matching heels - her unexpected peppermint-coloured accessory is so chic
Victoria stepped out in a shade she calls 'regal fig' and oozed elegance in the burgundy-adjacent tone
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published