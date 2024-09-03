Helen Skelton just put a Parisian spin on tonal dressing in her very chic all-red outfit

Helen Skelton at the 'Spark Your City Urban Jungle' giant interactive kaleidoscope in London, August 27, 2015
It's been an amazing summer of sport, and it's not over yet. We have the Paralympics in Paris to take us through to autumn! Helen Skelton was in the French capital over the weekend to film with the Channel 4 show The Last Leg, and of course she packed well for the whirlwind trip.

She shared a photo on Instagram, in which she's wearing a red shirt with a red faux leather skirt. And although Helen might look like she's rocking some of the best French clothing brands, her look is available a lot closer to home.

We love the split and adjustable tie waist detailing on her skirt, plus the whole look is a lesson in tonal dressing - which is all about wearing slightly different shades of the same colour.

And that's not the only trend Helen ticked off the list, since red is huge for autumn/winter. If you're wondering what colour suits me, fiery red might just be the answer, so read on to recreate this très chic Parisian styling.

Shop Helen's exact look

Never Fully Dressed Red Miley Shirt Exact match

Never Fully Dressed Miley Shirt

The trick with tonal dressing is to play with textures, so if you're going for a leather look skirt, a satin or linen shirt is a great way to mix things up. This shirt will look just as good with the best jeans for your body type for more casual days.

Jaspre vegan leather skirt Exact match

Never Fully Dressed Jaspre Vegan Leather Skirt

This is Helen's exact skirt, and the slim fit is really flattering. There's something about a leather skirt that really feels like it signals the start of autumn. Pumpkin spice latte anyone? There's a really impressive size range available too - from UK size 6 up to 28.

Belgravia Sling Back Exact match

Kurt Geiger Belgravia Sling Back Heel

This is Helen's exact style, and we have to say, they've got comfortable wedding guest shoes written all over them. In a neutral colour palette, they'll go with everything from neon brights to striking floral prints, and the mid heel will keep you dancing long into the evening.

Superstar stylist Annabel Kerman tells us Helen's outfit is from British clothing brand Never Fully Dressed, which she expertly teamed with jewellery by Edblad and ChloBo.

And can we talk about those Kurt Geiger shoes for a moment? The metal eagle head on the front lends a touch of luxury, and the mid heel height is far from scary.

Helen captioned the post "I really like a lot of things the French do. Two hour lunch breaks for the win", and her fans were quick to comment on her incredibly stylish look, writing "Truly gorgeous" and "Looking tres chic!".

Shop alternatives

Chunky Chain Necklace

& Other Stories Chunky Chain Necklace

A chunky gold chain necklace will elevate any outfit, and this high street option is great for jewellery layering - wear yours with a long pendant necklace and you won't need any other accessories.

Crêpe satin skirt
H&M Crepe Satin Skirt

If real or faux leather isn't for you, this satin skirt is an autumn capsule wardrobe staple. The colour will pair well with grey, camel or on-trend leopard print, so try teaming yours with a cosy knit and ballet flats while the temperature's still warm.

Viscose Crepe Long Sleeve Woven Midi Shirt Dress
Karen Millen Midi Shirt Dress

If separates aren't for you, this all-in-one option is a great way to emulate Helen's look. The wrap front makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy so don't delay as sizes will surely sell out quickly.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

