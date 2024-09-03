Helen Skelton just put a Parisian spin on tonal dressing in her very chic all-red outfit
She accessorised with sleek slingback heels, gold jewellery and waved hair
It's been an amazing summer of sport, and it's not over yet. We have the Paralympics in Paris to take us through to autumn! Helen Skelton was in the French capital over the weekend to film with the Channel 4 show The Last Leg, and of course she packed well for the whirlwind trip.
She shared a photo on Instagram, in which she's wearing a red shirt with a red faux leather skirt. And although Helen might look like she's rocking some of the best French clothing brands, her look is available a lot closer to home.
We love the split and adjustable tie waist detailing on her skirt, plus the whole look is a lesson in tonal dressing - which is all about wearing slightly different shades of the same colour.
And that's not the only trend Helen ticked off the list, since red is huge for autumn/winter. If you're wondering what colour suits me, fiery red might just be the answer, so read on to recreate this très chic Parisian styling.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen's exact look
Exact match
The trick with tonal dressing is to play with textures, so if you're going for a leather look skirt, a satin or linen shirt is a great way to mix things up. This shirt will look just as good with the best jeans for your body type for more casual days.
Exact match
This is Helen's exact skirt, and the slim fit is really flattering. There's something about a leather skirt that really feels like it signals the start of autumn. Pumpkin spice latte anyone? There's a really impressive size range available too - from UK size 6 up to 28.
Exact match
This is Helen's exact style, and we have to say, they've got comfortable wedding guest shoes written all over them. In a neutral colour palette, they'll go with everything from neon brights to striking floral prints, and the mid heel will keep you dancing long into the evening.
Superstar stylist Annabel Kerman tells us Helen's outfit is from British clothing brand Never Fully Dressed, which she expertly teamed with jewellery by Edblad and ChloBo.
And can we talk about those Kurt Geiger shoes for a moment? The metal eagle head on the front lends a touch of luxury, and the mid heel height is far from scary.
Helen captioned the post "I really like a lot of things the French do. Two hour lunch breaks for the win", and her fans were quick to comment on her incredibly stylish look, writing "Truly gorgeous" and "Looking tres chic!".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop alternatives
A chunky gold chain necklace will elevate any outfit, and this high street option is great for jewellery layering - wear yours with a long pendant necklace and you won't need any other accessories.
If real or faux leather isn't for you, this satin skirt is an autumn capsule wardrobe staple. The colour will pair well with grey, camel or on-trend leopard print, so try teaming yours with a cosy knit and ballet flats while the temperature's still warm.
If separates aren't for you, this all-in-one option is a great way to emulate Helen's look. The wrap front makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy so don't delay as sizes will surely sell out quickly.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Jennifer Aniston’s sultry satin skirt and chic stiletto boots are a failsafe style pairing for autumn evenings out
Jennifer Aniston's glamorous all-black outfit from 2019 has us convinced that satin skirts and heeled boots are autumn must-haves
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Monty Don shares his expert advice for ensuring next year's spring bulbs are a success
As winter creeps closer the gardening guru recommends getting ahead with your spring planting and here's how to do it
By Emily Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s sultry satin skirt and chic stiletto boots are a failsafe style pairing for autumn evenings out
Jennifer Aniston's glamorous all-black outfit from 2019 has us convinced that satin skirts and heeled boots are autumn must-haves
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes never wears jeans - but this elegant white jeans outfit clearly changed her mind
If you're wondering how to style a white jeans take notes from this failsafe combination
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Garraway's sleek three-piece yellow suit is the perfect autumn investment - and it's more versatile than you might think
She makes a serious case for yellow as the unexpected colour of the season
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Victoria Beckham's leopard print maxi-dress teaches us how to embrace this season's must-have trend
Wondering how to integrate this year's most prominent trend into your wardrobe? A leopard print dress just might be the answer.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amal Clooney just made the case for wearing butter yellow - it's the perfect colour to keep the sunshine going in your autumn wardrobe
This soft, muted shade is guaranteed to add warmth to your new season style
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's cosy olive green knit and relaxed light wash jeans are essential items for a chic autumn wardrobe
Keep comfy and warm as the weather cools down
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Queen Maxima just re-wore the most stunning royal blue dress with whimsical print – it's the best wedding guest dress for late summer nuptials
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton paired a canary yellow coat and chocolate brown knee high boots with a stunning cossack hat – and we're captivated by her edgy chic look
This hat is topping our autumn/winter wishlist
By Kerrie Hughes Published