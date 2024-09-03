Helen Skelton just put a Parisian spin on tonal dressing in her very chic all-red outfit

It's been an amazing summer of sport, and it's not over yet. We have the Paralympics in Paris to take us through to autumn! Helen Skelton was in the French capital over the weekend to film with the Channel 4 show The Last Leg, and of course she packed well for the whirlwind trip.

She shared a photo on Instagram, in which she's wearing a red shirt with a red faux leather skirt. And although Helen might look like she's rocking some of the best French clothing brands, her look is available a lot closer to home.

We love the split and adjustable tie waist detailing on her skirt, plus the whole look is a lesson in tonal dressing - which is all about wearing slightly different shades of the same colour.

And that's not the only trend Helen ticked off the list, since red is huge for autumn/winter. If you're wondering what colour suits me, fiery red might just be the answer, so read on to recreate this très chic Parisian styling.

Shop Helen's exact look

Superstar stylist Annabel Kerman tells us Helen's outfit is from British clothing brand Never Fully Dressed, which she expertly teamed with jewellery by Edblad and ChloBo.

And can we talk about those Kurt Geiger shoes for a moment? The metal eagle head on the front lends a touch of luxury, and the mid heel height is far from scary.

Helen captioned the post "I really like a lot of things the French do. Two hour lunch breaks for the win", and her fans were quick to comment on her incredibly stylish look, writing "Truly gorgeous" and "Looking tres chic!".

