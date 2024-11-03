Helen Skelton's sleek leggings and baseball jacket blend is the comfortable casual wear we're wearing all winter

Helen Skelton expertly styled a pair of casual leggings with a monochrome baseball jacket, designer crossbody bag and pair of comfortable trainers for an elevated and chic everyday look.

As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, being comfortable, cosy and warm is a must no matter what we're doing day-to-day. This means it's time to pull out the ultimate casual wear staple for winter; Leggings.

They're comfortable, easy to style, and offer a warm layer in the cool weather whether you buy the best black gym leggings or go for a pair of Lululemon leggings alternatives from Amazon.

But leggings are more than comfy and warm, they can also be super stylish too - and Helen Skelton's elevated laid-back leggings look is proof of just that.

Get Helen Skelton's Casual Look

Taking the autumn capsule wardrobe staple to a whole new level, Helen gave a masterclass in styling leggings when she styled her black pair with a chic baseball-style jacket that boasts leather sleeves, a boxy relaxed fit and playful white patch detailings.

Leaning into the casual and sporty look of her leggings, Helen added a pair of comfortable running trainers to her outfit. The ASICS NOVABLAST Running Shoes, in the stylish colour way 'Nature Bathing/Pearl Pink', are a great shoe not only to offer support for your feet and ankles as you run or walk long distances, they're also a super comfy style for every day wear thanks to their trampoline-inspired outsole - and they're a stylish addition to bring a pop of colour to any monochrome outfit too.

Elevating her outfit with a practical accessory, Helen's affordable designer handbag, the Mila quilted-pattern leather shoulder bag by SANDRO, brought a luxe touch to the laid-back look with the patent fabric, shining gold hardware and gleaming chain strap catching the eye.

Proving the power of a good hairstyle, Helen slicked her hair back into a high bun hairstyle that elevated her outfit. The pieces she left out of the bun created a flattering face-framing effect and let the subtle gold hoop earrings hanging from her ears shine through.

The whole look is a great, casual take on the monochrome outfit trend and we're definitely going to be recreating this look on those days where we want to be comfortable and cosy this season.