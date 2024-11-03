Helen Skelton's sleek leggings and baseball jacket blend is the comfortable casual wear we're wearing all winter
Helen Skelton elevated a pair of comfortable leggings with a chic designer handbag and slick bun hairstyle
Helen Skelton expertly styled a pair of casual leggings with a monochrome baseball jacket, designer crossbody bag and pair of comfortable trainers for an elevated and chic everyday look.
As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, being comfortable, cosy and warm is a must no matter what we're doing day-to-day. This means it's time to pull out the ultimate casual wear staple for winter; Leggings.
They're comfortable, easy to style, and offer a warm layer in the cool weather whether you buy the best black gym leggings or go for a pair of Lululemon leggings alternatives from Amazon.
But leggings are more than comfy and warm, they can also be super stylish too - and Helen Skelton's elevated laid-back leggings look is proof of just that.
Get Helen Skelton's Casual Look
HELEN'S SHOES
Some of the best running shoes for women out there, the NOVABLAST 4 TR trainers by Asics have been praised by shoppers for their 'superior grip', 'fantastic cushioning' and 'extra security on wet surfaces.' Asics' FF BLAST PLUS ECO foam and trampoline-inspired outsole helps to soften the impact of the foot and provides bounce to help you move smoothly.
With a flattering and sleek long leg fit, figure-hugging legs and an elastic waist for optimal comfort, these leggings are the only pair you'll need to get you through this season. With plus sizes available too, everyone can dress these down for casual styles or add some leopard print ballet flats and a chunky knitted jumper for an elevated look.
With a comfortable boxy fit that's perfect for layering, this baseball-style jacket by Steve Madden is a versatile piece that will bring an athletic touch to any outfit. The black and off-white tones create a striking look and the sleek design is easy to dress both up and down.
Giving the look of Helen's designer handbag for a vastly more affordable price, this black quilted handbag from River Island is a great piece to use when elevating any casual look. We love the striking gold hardware, luxe patent finish and chain straps which make the bag look much more expensive than it it.
An elevated casual piece with a striking block-coloured design, this baseball jacket from H&M features an easy-to-wear loose fit, a sharp and striking collar, and a fun embroidered appliqué on the front for a casual-chic look.
Taking the autumn capsule wardrobe staple to a whole new level, Helen gave a masterclass in styling leggings when she styled her black pair with a chic baseball-style jacket that boasts leather sleeves, a boxy relaxed fit and playful white patch detailings.
Leaning into the casual and sporty look of her leggings, Helen added a pair of comfortable running trainers to her outfit. The ASICS NOVABLAST Running Shoes, in the stylish colour way 'Nature Bathing/Pearl Pink', are a great shoe not only to offer support for your feet and ankles as you run or walk long distances, they're also a super comfy style for every day wear thanks to their trampoline-inspired outsole - and they're a stylish addition to bring a pop of colour to any monochrome outfit too.
Elevating her outfit with a practical accessory, Helen's affordable designer handbag, the Mila quilted-pattern leather shoulder bag by SANDRO, brought a luxe touch to the laid-back look with the patent fabric, shining gold hardware and gleaming chain strap catching the eye.
Proving the power of a good hairstyle, Helen slicked her hair back into a high bun hairstyle that elevated her outfit. The pieces she left out of the bun created a flattering face-framing effect and let the subtle gold hoop earrings hanging from her ears shine through.
The whole look is a great, casual take on the monochrome outfit trend and we're definitely going to be recreating this look on those days where we want to be comfortable and cosy this season.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
