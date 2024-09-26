Helen Skelton's double denim look with unique braided belt detailing is the do-it-all autumnal outfit we need

Helen's head-to-toe denim look offers endless versatility

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Helen Skelton attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images via Karwari Tang)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans
By
published
in News

There are some outfit combinations that will never date; a white tee and jeans, a little black dress and heels, and, of course, double denim - which Helen Skelton's has sold us on for the season ahead.

Denim in an autumn capsule wardrobe is a no-brainer, but how you wear it is up for debate. Although a pair of jeans will look chic with pretty much any colour or pattern, there's nothing quite like a Canadian tuxedo look to really liven up the colder months.

But forget the image of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in their garish all-denim looks - Helen Skelton has just worn the most gorgeous take on the trend that proves how sophisticated the fabric can look when styled right.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

A photo posted by on

After some digging, we managed to find Helen's exact look from Self-Portrait at Coggles. However, it's not actually a top and skirt, but a dress made to look like a co-ord. Whilst we love this piece, it's almost out of stock and a dress doesn't offer as much versatility as a two separate pieces. If you want to channel Helen's style with added wearability, we've found some similar pieces on the high street.

Shop Helen's look

Aliana Peplum Top
Aligne Aliana Peplum Top

We love the cap sleeve and peplum silhouette of Helen's dress which this Aligne top nails too. If you love the braided detail on the Self-Portrait dress, you can get a denim braided belt from Etsy to add to this top for a similar style. Pair with a skirt or shop the matching jeans for winter.

We the Free Roxie Denim Wrap Skirt
We the Free Roxie Denim Wrap Skirt

A denim maxi skirt is one of the most versatile purchases you can make, working for every season. Wrap silhouettes, like Helen's, are endlessly flattering and add more dimension to any look. Layer with tights and the Sezane Gaspard cardigan on winter days.

Pale Pink Patent Stiletto Heel Court Shoes
New Look Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

Nothing beats a simple court shoe. With just the right amount of height, this is a formal shoe that can take you anywhere - and it works perfectly with all washes of denim for a formal edge.

From barrel leg jeans to oversized jackets, denim will never date. However, it does have a distinctly casual edge that can be tough to shake. But, as proven by Helen, the right styling can make all the difference. Opting for a co-ord or similar hues instantly makes an outfit appear more refined, and there's nothing a pair of heels can't make look more chic.

If you want to fill your capsule wardrobe with investments that you can be sure you will never tire of, a denim co-ord is the ideal place to start. Not only will it work for every season, but you can wear the pieces separately for even more versatility.

If you've struggled to find the best jeans for your body type and want to go for something different but just as stylish, a long denim skirt is the place to start. With more comfort and movement than traditional jeans but just as easy to dress up for any occasion, it's a very worthwhile investment.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸