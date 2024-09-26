Helen Skelton's double denim look with unique braided belt detailing is the do-it-all autumnal outfit we need
Helen's head-to-toe denim look offers endless versatility
There are some outfit combinations that will never date; a white tee and jeans, a little black dress and heels, and, of course, double denim - which Helen Skelton's has sold us on for the season ahead.
Denim in an autumn capsule wardrobe is a no-brainer, but how you wear it is up for debate. Although a pair of jeans will look chic with pretty much any colour or pattern, there's nothing quite like a Canadian tuxedo look to really liven up the colder months.
But forget the image of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in their garish all-denim looks - Helen Skelton has just worn the most gorgeous take on the trend that proves how sophisticated the fabric can look when styled right.
After some digging, we managed to find Helen's exact look from Self-Portrait at Coggles. However, it's not actually a top and skirt, but a dress made to look like a co-ord. Whilst we love this piece, it's almost out of stock and a dress doesn't offer as much versatility as a two separate pieces. If you want to channel Helen's style with added wearability, we've found some similar pieces on the high street.
Shop Helen's look
We love the cap sleeve and peplum silhouette of Helen's dress which this Aligne top nails too. If you love the braided detail on the Self-Portrait dress, you can get a denim braided belt from Etsy to add to this top for a similar style. Pair with a skirt or shop the matching jeans for winter.
A denim maxi skirt is one of the most versatile purchases you can make, working for every season. Wrap silhouettes, like Helen's, are endlessly flattering and add more dimension to any look. Layer with tights and the Sezane Gaspard cardigan on winter days.
From barrel leg jeans to oversized jackets, denim will never date. However, it does have a distinctly casual edge that can be tough to shake. But, as proven by Helen, the right styling can make all the difference. Opting for a co-ord or similar hues instantly makes an outfit appear more refined, and there's nothing a pair of heels can't make look more chic.
If you want to fill your capsule wardrobe with investments that you can be sure you will never tire of, a denim co-ord is the ideal place to start. Not only will it work for every season, but you can wear the pieces separately for even more versatility.
If you've struggled to find the best jeans for your body type and want to go for something different but just as stylish, a long denim skirt is the place to start. With more comfort and movement than traditional jeans but just as easy to dress up for any occasion, it's a very worthwhile investment.
