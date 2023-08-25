Autumn’s newest unbeatable, trendy fashion collection comes from… Walmart? No, we’re not joking

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

No, really. Walmart just released a new fall collection for women and honestly we're ready to drop some serious money on some of these pieces.

You can get almost anything you could possibly need at Walmart. Between the vast sections for food (this includes the TikTok viral Pink Sauce), furniture (we particularly love Drew Barrymore's furniture collection), plants, entertainment, and yes, clothes, you could do pretty much any necessary shopping at this well-known supercenter. Typically, we would not have considered Walmart a place we were running to for clothes shopping - but their most recent fall drop just made us totally reconsider.

When you think of some fall trends that are emerging for 2023, you might conjure an image of wide-leg jeans, crisp button-down shirts, pleated skirts, and more - and Walmart just proved to us that you can get pretty much all of your most-needed fall attire essentials at their story this autumn. And what's more - the price is definitely right, with most items being $40 or less, helping you get a quiet luxury wardrobe on a budget.

In 2021, designer Brandon Maxwell stepped in as creative director of Walmart's fashion lines, Free Assembly and Scoop - and since then, the superstore conglomerate has really stepped up their game in the sartorial department.

Free Assembly specifically popped off for their fall collection this year, releasing a lot of pieces that have that coveted timeless yet trendy energy, and we could really be convinced to buy a majority of the new threads they've released.

Would you believe us if we told you that you could get a pair of dark wash, high-waisted wide leg jeans for just $12? Well, dear reader, it is true - and yes, we're rushing to purchase them ASAP.

Free Assembly Women's Cropped Wide High Rise Straight Jeans, $11.80 (£9) | Walmart Carefree, cropped jeans from Free Assembly. Fitted at the hips with wider straight leg openings, these wide straight jeans add dimension to the simplest of looks, giving off quiet luxury vibes through and through.

Along with those unbeatable jeans, they also have a wide range of other trendy and essential wardrobe pieces, like chic midi dresses, classic cotton t-shirts, and more. Below, we've linked a few of our favorite pieces from the collection - and we're lowkey about to start a capsule wardrobe from it.

Free Assembly Women's Ruffle Neck Belted Midi Dress with Short Sleeves, Size XS-XXL, $36 (£28) | Walmart Designed with ruffles in all the right places, Free Assembly Belted Midi Dress has a vibe that’s all about relaxed chic.