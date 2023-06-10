It's my job to find the best pieces for your home and Drew Barrymore's furniture collection for Walmart is perfectly on trend for summer 2023

Make space in your living room for Drew Barrymore's furniture collection featuring stylish, ultra-chic, modern pieces at affordable Walmart price tags.

From acting to having her own talk show to launching a beauty line to now expanding her home brand with furniture pieces sold exclusively at Walmart, It seems like there's nothing Drew Barrymore can't do.

It's not just that she's got a furniture range, but she has a really good one. She first burst into the interior scene in 2019 with a collection teeming with beautiful colors, textures and a mixture of timeless and on-trend pieces. The collection offered stylish products at an affordable price, and her pieces were an instant success. Later she launched a fun and colorful furniture line for children, Flower Kids. And in 2021, she started her first kitchen appliance line, Beautiful Kitchenware.

Fast forward two years, and she shows no signs of stopping. She's recently expanded her Beautiful collection from the kitchen to the living room with a highly favored boucle accent chair.

So what makes Drew Barrymore's furniture so different? Quite simply, it offers great design at an affordable price point. We all know quality furniture pieces can be expensive, but Barrymore shows us you can still fill your space with gorgeous, high-quality pieces with an affordable price tag - look no further than the brand's iconic bouclé Drew chair, which retails at under $300. Walmart might not spring to mind when you're thinking about the best places to buy furniture online, but Barrymore is changing that.

We know you're ready to shop, so to make things easier, we've listed some lovely pieces that check off almost every interior design trend in 2023. And while a lot of items are sold out at Walmart, we were able to find a few popular items at Hayneedle.

Our favorite pieces from Drew Barrymore's furniture collection

What is Drew Barrymore's appliance line?

Drew Barrymore's appliance line, Beautiful, is another Walmart exclusive that features gorgeous, eclectic countertop kitchenware in pretty, subdued colors. So no more hiding your bulky and boring colored blender or air fryer. From a white matte microwave with a bronzed handle to a refreshing lavender-colored blender, Barrymore gives us sleek design cookware and gadgets so aesthetically pleasing that you'll want to keep them on display. Shop it on Walmart.