Waistcoats are a huge trend right now, and I just found the perfect style while doing my weekly shop

The last few seasons have seen the humble waistcoat make the move from preppy office attire to summer capsule wardrobe staple, and the sleeveless styles show no sign of falling out of fashion favour, as the high street is filled with different shapes.

I was a little late to the waistcoat party, as I remember wearing a fitted brown tweed piece on repeat back in the early 00s, and the thought of going back there made me shudder a little bit. I’ve come round to the idea, though, as it seems that this time, the waistcoat is relaxed, easier to wear, and there is an option for all kinds of personal styles.

I opted for the TU Denim Look Tie Front Quilted Waistcoat a few weeks back while I was doing my weekly shop in Sainsbury's, and I instantly fell in love with the look. I’ve worn mine over a everything from a floaty sun dress to a simple T-shirt and barrel leg jeans, and I liked how easily it added a little extra flare to my outfit without too much effort, and all while adding a handy lightweight layer on those chillier mornings or when the Great British weather let us down again.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the Waistcoat

TU Clothing Denim Look Tie-Front Quilted Waistcoat £25 at sainsburys.co.uk The lightweight denim fabric makes this very easy to wear with pretty much any colour and print, and the delicate bows at the front add a designer feel. I've been wearing mine on repeat.

It’s a look I really enjoy wearing, so much so that I’m now on the hunt for another one to add to my daytime looks. I’m leaning towards an embroidered cover-up as I can see it working well over a plain top and jeans, but the crafty detailing will also add a boho spin to a plain dress or over a puff sleeve blouse once Autumn comes around again.

There really is an option for everyone at the moment. Whether you want a colour pop piece or something a little smarter, you are spoilt for choice. I've rounded up some hero buys below.

Shop More Styles

As I mentioned, I was a little hesitant to try this trend, but I wish I’d given it a go sooner. If you’re unsure, I urge you to have a little shop around and try some pieces on, as it’s a look that will most likely surprise you.

Whether you want an extra layer that’s lighter than your denim jacket or you’re planning to wear your piece by itself as a button-down top with jeans, a waistcoat will look chic and it’s a trend that is looking to set to stick around, so you’ll get plenty of wardrobe mileage out of one item.