Everyone's after the mini UGGs this Christmas - and they're 20% off right now

Mini UGGs seem to be the gift that everyone wants for Christmas this year, and what better time to buy them when they're on sale?

The UGG Black Friday sales have been great this year, with so many of their slippers, boots, and sliders on sale for the post-thanksgiving period. But for many shoppers, there's just one type of UGG boot that they want this year - the mini UGG boot. The mini UGGs have been on everyone's Christmas list this year, as they are slightly more on trend version of the classic boot that had it's heyday back in the mid-noughties. The shoes are cosy and made from rich suede and wool so no wonder they have a luxury price tag to match the luxury feel of the shoe. However, now is a great time to buy them in time for Christmas as they are included in the Black Friday sales which have stretched across the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Buy the mini UGGs

Women's Essential Mini Boot Visit Site RRP: Was £160.00 Now £127.99 | UGG. Warm, cozy, and timeless, this boot is a must-have for any season. Crafted from rich suede, the Essential Mini is lined in the signature UGGplush™ wool blend for ultimate softness.

These boots have been incredibly popular in the chestnut shade, but the boots are also available in black, grey, and olive - great options for those who like to look on trend but prefer to have a shade that hasn't been overdone.

The mini UGG is not as long as a classic boot, or as short as the ultra mini. These boots sit comfortably in the middle and are perfect when paired with a variety of different outfit choices.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many celebrities have been loving these mini boots, but UGG as a brand has had a wide range of A-lister supporters who have been snapped in this perfect off-duty shoe. From JLo rocking a pair of UGG slippers outdoors to Kate Middleton wearing cream Ugg boots, the range is beloved by so many, making UGG shoes the perfect Christmas gift for any fashionista.