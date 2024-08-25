Eva Mendes proves you can’t go wrong with basic pieces as she steps out in a turtle neck jumper and autumnal cap

Eva Mendes has given us the ultimate autumnal outfit inspiration, elevating her basic black turtle neck jumper with a chic Parisian-style cap.

Wether you've taken the plunge and curated your capsule wardrobe or you're a collector of clothes who couldn't imagine where to even start with paring back your closet, we can all agree that having the right basic pieces in your arsenal is a game-changer.

Finding the perfect basic wardrobe essentials can make putting together outfits a breeze, even when you only have five minutes to rush out the door. But that doesn't mean the outfits themselves are basic and Eva Mendes' latest look has proved just that.

Taking to Instagram to share her excitement over the upcoming autumn months, she preempted the 'sweater weather' by donning a stunning black turtle neck top, with the basic piece's flattering fit and high-quality ribbed material elevating it from a simply a 'basic' piece into an absolute autumn capsule wardrobe essential.

In the snap, she also wore a Parisian-inspired bakers cap. The hat style has long been a French fashion staple and we love how the simple accessory can bring a chic touch to an otherwise simple outfit.

Shop Eva Mendes' Look

Alse Studio Fitted Super Soft Turtle Neck Ribbed Jumper Was £34.90, Now £24.90 at John Lewis Designed with longevity in mind, with the fabric staying 'cosy and comfortable wash after wash,' this ribbed knit turtle neck jumper is the perfect basic piece to add to your wardrobe. With a regular fit making it super simple and versatile to style, it's perfect for business or casual wear and is just as easily styled with a midi skirt or jeans as it is with joggers! M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £35 at M&S For a slightly less fitted fit, this M&S roll neck jumper is a great basic option to recreate Eva's look with. With a classic and timeless silhouette that hangs off the body in a flattering regular fit, the pure merino wool making up this jumper will ensure it forever stays cosy and comfortable. Next Black Baker Boy Hat £15 at Next Add a touch of Parisian-chic to any outfit with this stunning and easy-to-style baker boy hat from Next. Made from a lovely textured knit fabric for added cosiness, it's the perfect accessory to take you through both autumn and winter.

Styling the basic pieces, Eva kept it minimal and let the deep black hues of her top and hat create a stunning and striking effect on their own. A subtle shine was brought in with the simple addition of two plain rings and her makeup was kept minimal with just a nude-pink lipstick and a complimentary pink blusher adding a hint of colour to her look.

Her hair was styled in an enviously bouncy blow-out, with her layered strands flicking in and out to create a textured and wind-swept style we can't wait to recreate.