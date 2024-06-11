Elizabeth Hurley gives us a summer sequins masterclass in the perfect LGD (little gold dress)
She styled the dress with a pair of wedge heels she's had in her wardrobe for years
Thought sequins were best saved for Christmas? Allow Elizabeth Hurley to change your mind with one gorgeous gold dress.
The 59-year-old, who describes herself as a mummy, actress, model, farmer and bikini designer posted a video for her Instagram followers, in which she's wearing a dreamy embellished midi dress to attend the Nevill Holt Festival in the glorious English countryside. It's a Glyndebourne-esque event, which called for a glitzy dress, and her choice is going straight to the top of our list of best wedding guest dresses. Particularly if it's a black tie affair!
We love the flattering puffy sleeves, midi length and open back detailing on this dress, which is by one of the best Scandinavian clothing brands, Rotate Birger Christensen. Famous fans include Chrissy Teigen, so Liz is definitely in good company.
Elizabeth is really on a roll right now when it comes to style - she recently wore a Coco Fennell jumpsuit that has us swooning, but as this outfit reminds us, she's been a style icon for decades.
She paired the dress with some wedge heels, and our beady fashion eye recognised them from the Noughties - 2007 to be precise, when Elizabeth wore them to attend a Valentino fashion show in Rome. That's at least 17 years of wear, proving that wedges are well worth investing in.
The beauty with wedges of course, is that you can navigate grass and cobbles, making countryside festivals and weddings abroad much easier for occasions when your best white trainers just won't cut it.
Sold on sequins? Elizabeth's exact dress is available to buy, or you could browse our favourite high street alternatives, and add some wedges to your basket while you're shopping. Enjoy!
Shop Elizabeth's sequin dress
Exact match
The reason you really need to know Rotate Birger Christensen is because they do amazing designer partywear, but at a mid-range price point. £400 might be a bit of an investment, but it's ideal for building an over 50s capsule wardrobe. Whatever the occasion, sequins will always add a hefty dose of glamour. There's a nice bit of stretch in this style, and the ties at the back will look great with swept-up hair.
Shop summer sequins for less
The sleeves on this dress really remind us of the real deal Rotate option, but this is less than half the price. If you've got a big date in the diary for summer, this Goddiva option will ensure all eyes are on you.
If you prefer a longer sleeves, this Sosandar option has got your name written all over it. The geometric sequin design makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and the v-neckline balances out the longer length perfectly.
Shop occasion-worthy wedges
If you haven't got any wedges in your wardrobe, where have you been? Stilettos and grass just aren't a good combination, so for the summer months, you want a touch of height without worrying you're going to sink into the grass as you sip your Champagne. Dune has got you covered!
These Mint Velvet shoes really give us Jimmy Choo vibes. Available in gold, cream or tan, and in UK sizes 3 to 8, they're the perfect accompaniment to any occasionwear. You could even use them to add glamour to your white jeans outfits - very Liz Hurley!
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
