Elizabeth Hurley gives us a summer sequins masterclass in the perfect LGD (little gold dress)

Thought sequins were best saved for Christmas? Allow Elizabeth Hurley to change your mind with one gorgeous gold dress.

The 59-year-old, who describes herself as a mummy, actress, model, farmer and bikini designer posted a video for her Instagram followers, in which she's wearing a dreamy embellished midi dress to attend the Nevill Holt Festival in the glorious English countryside. It's a Glyndebourne-esque event, which called for a glitzy dress, and her choice is going straight to the top of our list of best wedding guest dresses. Particularly if it's a black tie affair!

We love the flattering puffy sleeves, midi length and open back detailing on this dress, which is by one of the best Scandinavian clothing brands, Rotate Birger Christensen. Famous fans include Chrissy Teigen, so Liz is definitely in good company.

Elizabeth is really on a roll right now when it comes to style - she recently wore a Coco Fennell jumpsuit that has us swooning, but as this outfit reminds us, she's been a style icon for decades.

She paired the dress with some wedge heels, and our beady fashion eye recognised them from the Noughties - 2007 to be precise, when Elizabeth wore them to attend a Valentino fashion show in Rome. That's at least 17 years of wear, proving that wedges are well worth investing in.

The beauty with wedges of course, is that you can navigate grass and cobbles, making countryside festivals and weddings abroad much easier for occasions when your best white trainers just won't cut it.

Sold on sequins? Elizabeth's exact dress is available to buy, or you could browse our favourite high street alternatives, and add some wedges to your basket while you're shopping. Enjoy!

