Elizabeth Hurley just wore the most gorgeous summer-ready jumpsuit - you're going to want to take this on holiday
Her one-piece wonder is by a brand called Coco Fennell
Think of Elizabeth Hurley's style and two main things spring to mind: white jeans and THAT safety pin dress from the 90s. Fast forward a few decades and she just threw us a curveball and joined the fan club of a London-based designer I've loved for a while now.
I'm always on the look out for the best jumpsuits, since they really are just so easy to wear, especially in the warmer months. Elizabeth's statement one-piece has just gone straight to the top of my wishlist thanks to the colourful fruit print and supremely flattering cut. And it's actually more affordable than you might think.
It's by one of the British clothing brands you should have on your radar right now - Coco Fennell - who can already count Paloma Faith, Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden as customers.
It's the fruit print 'Loren' style, which will set you back £165 (which isn't bad considering Liz is known for her love of Versace), and boasts wide leg trousers, elbow-length sleeves and a square neckline that's adjustable with a tie detailing.
Coco Fennell posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Elizabeth modelling the jumpsuit, and truly this is going to get a lot of wear if you pack it in your holiday suitcase. The key with jumpsuits is accessories, and this one will work whether you style it with your best white trainers for a day of sightseeing, or with plenty of jewellery and a pair of espadrille wedges for a wedding.
Presumably named Loren because it exudes vintage vibes (as all of Coco's distinctive designs do!) this fruity pick is not to be missed. I don't know about you, but even on holiday I like to have a bit of arm coverage, and so many of the other jumpsuits on the high street at the moment are tricky to wear with your best bras underneath. So this ticks all the boxes!
Buy Elizabeth's Jumpsuit
Exact match
RRP: £165 | A great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe, this is exactly the kind of retro style Coco is famous for. The fun fruit print is an easy way to get one of your five a day, and it's available in UK sizes 6 to 16. The same print is also available in a V-neck version as well if you'd prefer.
According to the website, Coco's aim is to make pieces that "make you feel good, are flattering, fun and affordable." What's more, everything is made in small runs "so you won't bump into someone wearing the same thing."
If the name Coco Fennell (rhymes with Chanel) sounds familiar, that's because the brand was launched back in 2011. She's also the younger sister of Emerald Fennell - who played Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series The Crown, and is the Academy Award-winning director of Saltburn and Promising Young Woman. Their parents are screenwriter and novelist Louise Fennell and jewellery designer Theo Fennell too, so it's a seriously talented family.
How to style it for summer
RRP: £69 | Kate Middleton wore this oh so chic hat to watch the tennis at Wimbledon back in 2022, and it would match the vintage vibe of the jumpsuit perfectly. The ribbon detailing is such a sweet touch.
RRP: £145 | While we're on a royal roll, these are Kate Middleton's favourite espadrilles. Ideal for navigating grass or cobbles when you're attending events this summer, the classic colour and suede finish will really stand the test of time.
RRP: £45 | This designer lookalike is THE bag of the summer. Sienna Miller's M&S Collection sold like hotcakes last week, so snap it up while it's still in stock. One reviewer wrote: "excellent sturdy bag that looks great with anything. Love the drawstring closure so that you can keep your purse safe. Also has a great little pocket inside to keep smaller items. Good size to be able to carry books or a small amount of shopping."
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
