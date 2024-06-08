Elizabeth Hurley just wore the most gorgeous summer-ready jumpsuit - you're going to want to take this on holiday

Think of Elizabeth Hurley's style and two main things spring to mind: white jeans and THAT safety pin dress from the 90s. Fast forward a few decades and she just threw us a curveball and joined the fan club of a London-based designer I've loved for a while now.

I'm always on the look out for the best jumpsuits, since they really are just so easy to wear, especially in the warmer months. Elizabeth's statement one-piece has just gone straight to the top of my wishlist thanks to the colourful fruit print and supremely flattering cut. And it's actually more affordable than you might think.

It's by one of the British clothing brands you should have on your radar right now - Coco Fennell - who can already count Paloma Faith, Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden as customers.

A post shared by Coco Fennell (@cocofennell) A photo posted by on

It's the fruit print 'Loren' style, which will set you back £165 (which isn't bad considering Liz is known for her love of Versace), and boasts wide leg trousers, elbow-length sleeves and a square neckline that's adjustable with a tie detailing.

Coco Fennell posted a photo on Instagram of herself with Elizabeth modelling the jumpsuit, and truly this is going to get a lot of wear if you pack it in your holiday suitcase. The key with jumpsuits is accessories, and this one will work whether you style it with your best white trainers for a day of sightseeing, or with plenty of jewellery and a pair of espadrille wedges for a wedding.

Presumably named Loren because it exudes vintage vibes (as all of Coco's distinctive designs do!) this fruity pick is not to be missed. I don't know about you, but even on holiday I like to have a bit of arm coverage, and so many of the other jumpsuits on the high street at the moment are tricky to wear with your best bras underneath. So this ticks all the boxes!

Buy Elizabeth's Jumpsuit

Exact match Coco Fennell Loren Fruit Print Jumpsuit £165 at Coco Fennell RRP: £165 | A great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe, this is exactly the kind of retro style Coco is famous for. The fun fruit print is an easy way to get one of your five a day, and it's available in UK sizes 6 to 16. The same print is also available in a V-neck version as well if you'd prefer. According to the website, Coco's aim is to make pieces that "make you feel good, are flattering, fun and affordable." What's more, everything is made in small runs "so you won't bump into someone wearing the same thing."

Coco Fennell's flattering jumpsuits are some of the best in the business (Image credit: Coco Fennell)

If the name Coco Fennell (rhymes with Chanel) sounds familiar, that's because the brand was launched back in 2011. She's also the younger sister of Emerald Fennell - who played Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series The Crown, and is the Academy Award-winning director of Saltburn and Promising Young Woman. Their parents are screenwriter and novelist Louise Fennell and jewellery designer Theo Fennell too, so it's a seriously talented family.

