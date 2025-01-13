Demi Moore elevates her wide leg jeans with the rich-looking blazer you'll be seeing everywhere in 2025
We're shopping stylish high-street equivalents before they're snapped up!
For me, a suede blazer is the ultimate luxe addition to any outerwear collection, and Demi Moore's full-Gucci outfit proves just this. Wearing an embossed suede blazer, wide leg jeans, a bow-neck blouse, and matching suede ballet flats, Moore offers the chicest take on this enduring trend.
A suede blazer isn’t just on-trend—it’s also a practical addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. It’s effortless and elevated, and it's perfect for layering over the best wool jumper in colder weather. This staple is everywhere right now, with Miu Miu and Gucci both featuring it on their runways I’m certain suede blazers will be trending well into 2025. And with a variety of stylish high-street options there are plenty to choose from.
A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)
A photo posted by on
Demi Moore's full look was from the Gucci Resort 2025 look book, and featured an embossed suede blazer, a floral shiffon bow neck shirt, slouchy wide leg jeans and the Gucci Horsebit ballet flat. This outfit proves a suede blazer or jacket looks great with laid-back denim from barrel leg jeans, to a pair of the best wide leg jeans.
Shop Our Favourite Suede Blazers
If you're wanting a suede-look this singe breasted blazer works perfectly. Team with your favourite denim jeans, a cosy jumper and some sleek ballet flats.
This suede blazer is an investment piece you won't regret. Its single breasted silhouette and stylish lapels give it a vintage feel which is simply too good to miss.
What makes this look work so well is the contrasting materials and complementary tones. The bow neck blouse combines the palest blue with subtle white and yellow flowers, which softens the rich tan blazer and mid-wash denim jeans. Another standout feature has to be the suede ballet flats, which cleverly tie this outfit together seamlessly.
Shop the rest of the look
Now discounted for over 50% this subtle check blouse is a winter must-have. It's has long sleeves with button cuffs, and it's finished with an elegant bow.
If you're looking for new wide leg jeans to add to your current denim collection this full length pair should be a top contender. Dress up with kitten heels, leather boots or ballet flats.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Suede trench coats have been popping up everywhere lately, but for me, a suede blazer is a much easier way to work the trend into your wardrobe. Perfect for adding texture to a simple jeans and T-shirt combination, it will create structure in a really soft way, and throw things back to the Seventies while you're at it. Warm caramel colours can be so flattering too!".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Why Australia is Zara Tindall's 'home from home' as she trades 'cold winter' in UK for sunny coast
Zara Tindall has left the freezing UK weather behind once again this January and revealed why she and Mike feel so at home Down Under
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller's stylist reveals how to get her 'perfectly tousled hair' – and the secret is this £27 mist
Whether you have curly or straight strands, getting Sienna's look is easy with Sam McKnight's tips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s denim scarf and low-cut jeans combo is the double-denim look we didn’t see coming
We can't wait to recreate the striking look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My friend recommended these waterproof UGG lookalikes – I just got them for £35 in the sale
Regatta's mules are the UGG alternatives you can wear whatever the weather
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston offers timeless outfit inspiration in skinny jeans and knee high boots - her oversized scarf is a winter staple
A sleek black coat and knee highs are must-haves for the cold season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for the perfect going out outfit? Helen Skelton’s sparkling jeans, pink shirt and heels blend is the ultimate inspiration
A bright pop of pink is just what your wardrobe needs to break through the dreary winter weather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Claudia Winkleman 'went full yeti' in shaggy coat and matching furry boots that made for one of her best Traitors looks yet
A statement shaggy coat and the fluffiest boots we've ever seen? Claudia nailed it
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's cutesy bow cardigan and chunky boots is my favourite Traitors outfit so far
Her cardigan is a work of art by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Keira Knightley has been relying on this chic shearling jacket to keep her cosy for a decade
The Acne Studios Velocite aviator jacket is the ultimate investment piece for winter
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Leopard print can be as subtle as you want - and Charlotte Hawkins’ jumper with a hint of pattern proves it
Charlotte Hawkins loves a spot of leopard print and her black star jumper was such a subtle way to wear this on-trend pattern
By Emma Shacklock Published