Demi Moore elevates her wide leg jeans with the rich-looking blazer you'll be seeing everywhere in 2025

For me, a suede blazer is the ultimate luxe addition to any outerwear collection, and Demi Moore's full-Gucci outfit proves just this. Wearing an embossed suede blazer, wide leg jeans, a bow-neck blouse, and matching suede ballet flats, Moore offers the chicest take on this enduring trend.

A suede blazer isn’t just on-trend—it’s also a practical addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. It’s effortless and elevated, and it's perfect for layering over the best wool jumper in colder weather. This staple is everywhere right now, with Miu Miu and Gucci both featuring it on their runways I’m certain suede blazers will be trending well into 2025. And with a variety of stylish high-street options there are plenty to choose from.

Demi Moore's full look was from the Gucci Resort 2025 look book, and featured an embossed suede blazer, a floral shiffon bow neck shirt, slouchy wide leg jeans and the Gucci Horsebit ballet flat. This outfit proves a suede blazer or jacket looks great with laid-back denim from barrel leg jeans, to a pair of the best wide leg jeans.

Shop Our Favourite Suede Blazers

H&M Single-breasted blazer £49.99 at H&M If you're wanting a suede-look this singe breasted blazer works perfectly. Team with your favourite denim jeans, a cosy jumper and some sleek ballet flats. Mint Velvet Tan Suede Blazer £295 at Mint Velvet This suede blazer is an investment piece you won't regret. Its single breasted silhouette and stylish lapels give it a vintage feel which is simply too good to miss. Dolan Faux-Suede Boyfriend Blazer £148 at Anthropologie Made in a rich chocolate tone, this faux-suede blazer will become your wardrobe go-to this season and beyond. Layer over knitwear, blouses, or even your favourite dress.

What makes this look work so well is the contrasting materials and complementary tones. The bow neck blouse combines the palest blue with subtle white and yellow flowers, which softens the rich tan blazer and mid-wash denim jeans. Another standout feature has to be the suede ballet flats, which cleverly tie this outfit together seamlessly.

Shop the rest of the look

Joules Everly Check Tie Neck Blouse £25 (was £64.95) at Joules Now discounted for over 50% this subtle check blouse is a winter must-have. It's has long sleeves with button cuffs, and it's finished with an elegant bow. Levi's Low Loose Wide Leg Jeans £90.97 at Nordstrom If you're looking for new wide leg jeans to add to your current denim collection this full length pair should be a top contender. Dress up with kitten heels, leather boots or ballet flats. Zara Split Suede Ballerinas £35.99 at Zara These suede ballet flats feature the chicest buckle fastening and they are made from 100% leather. Wear all year round, from the cooler months with denim and into summer paired with light dresses or skirts.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Suede trench coats have been popping up everywhere lately, but for me, a suede blazer is a much easier way to work the trend into your wardrobe. Perfect for adding texture to a simple jeans and T-shirt combination, it will create structure in a really soft way, and throw things back to the Seventies while you're at it. Warm caramel colours can be so flattering too!".