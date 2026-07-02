I'm a fashion writer who wants to look put-together in the heat – these are the new-in COS pieces I'm shopping
These COS new-in pieces have earned a place on my wishlist
I don't know about you, but the recent heatwave has slightly caught me off guard with what to wear – and yes, even fashion experts have wardrobe trouble. Putting together outfits that feel polished, not just practical, in the soaring heat has been a challenge; however, there's one brand I've been browsing more than others, and that's COS.
This is partially because I know it prioritises natural, breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen, and also because I'm a huge fan of their elevated, smart designs. In my opinion, the COS new-in collection is one of the chicest places to update your summer capsule wardrobe.
Crisp cotton shirts, tailored trousers and easy-to-wear dresses are just some of the things on my wishlist from the brand, and items that I know I'll be wearing for seasons to come, too. So if you're looking to feel a little bit more polished and put-together for office days or smart-casual outings, here are the items I'm tempted to buy.
If you're wondering what to wear in the heat, this breathable cotton shirt offers an elevated take on everyday dressing. The softly gathered neckline adds subtle texture and feels so elegant. The styling options are endless, from tucking into tailored trousers to pairing with relaxed denim.
As soon as I saw these trousers, I knew they were one of those pieces that can liven up my current outfit rotation. The bright, vivid orange is instantly eye-catching. Try pairing this shade with warm chocolate brown, bright white or navy blue to tone it down.
The textured gathered detailing on this dress instantly drew me to it. Made from a soft cotton jersey, this dress is both comfortable and breathable. The gathered waist and softly pleated skirt make it a flattering choice, and one of the best dresses to hide a tummy.