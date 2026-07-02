I'm a fashion writer who wants to look put-together in the heat – these are the new-in COS pieces I'm shopping

I don't know about you, but the recent heatwave has slightly caught me off guard with what to wear – and yes, even fashion experts have wardrobe trouble. Putting together outfits that feel polished, not just practical, in the soaring heat has been a challenge; however, there's one brand I've been browsing more than others, and that's COS.

This is partially because I know it prioritises natural, breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen, and also because I'm a huge fan of their elevated, smart designs. In my opinion, the COS new-in collection is one of the chicest places to update your summer capsule wardrobe.

Crisp cotton shirts, tailored trousers and easy-to-wear dresses are just some of the things on my wishlist from the brand, and items that I know I'll be wearing for seasons to come, too. So if you're looking to feel a little bit more polished and put-together for office days or smart-casual outings, here are the items I'm tempted to buy.