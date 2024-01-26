Claudia Winkleman's Traitors final outfit includes a diamante studded velvet blazer that we're desperate to shop

Claudia Winkleman's Final Traitors look for the twelfth episode of season 2 has finally been revealed - and we can't get enough of this chic styling!

The Traitors final episode is finally upon us as we are set to find out whether the Faithfuls or the Traitors have won the jaw-dropping series. Although Season 2 of The Traitors has delighted viewers, a focal point for many fans has been Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits. The star has worn some fantastic looks over the season, and her final outfit for the last episode was no different as the star wore a gorgeous velvet diamante studded blazer and a thick rich peacoat.

(Image credit: BBC)

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Blazer from The Traitors Final

The star frequently wears two to three outfits per episode so she has a different look for breakfast, the challenge, and the roundtable. While her final diamante studded blazer is certainly the eye-catching statement piece we've fallen in love with, her classically cut peacoat was another stunning look.

A classic peacoat is a perfect addition to a capsule wardrobe and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Claudia's coat featured wide lapels, a double-breasted cut and high pockets on the torso of the coat.

(Image credit: BBC)

Shop Claudia's Black Peacoat from The Traitors Final

The Traitors final episode is set to take place tonight on Friday, January 26th, 2024 and will be available for viewers to stream on BBC iPlayer at the same time. Although Claudia won't be returning to our screens with a new season for another year, the series has given us more than enough inspiration to fill our wardrobes and keep us going until the next season of the show.