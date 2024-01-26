Claudia Winkleman's Traitors final outfit includes a diamante studded velvet blazer that we're desperate to shop
Claudia Winkleman's outfit for the Traitors final has put diamantes and velvet on our wardrobe wish list
Claudia Winkleman's Final Traitors look for the twelfth episode of season 2 has finally been revealed - and we can't get enough of this chic styling!
The Traitors final episode is finally upon us as we are set to find out whether the Faithfuls or the Traitors have won the jaw-dropping series. Although Season 2 of The Traitors has delighted viewers, a focal point for many fans has been Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits. The star has worn some fantastic looks over the season, and her final outfit for the last episode was no different as the star wore a gorgeous velvet diamante studded blazer and a thick rich peacoat.
Shop Claudia Winkleman's Blazer from The Traitors Final
Exact Match
RRP:
Was £1,395 Now £840 | Claudia's exact shimmering piece from The Traitors final. A stunning single-breasted with patch pockets, dramatically styled peak lapels, a three button front closure and longline, shaped hem.
RRP:
Was £429 Now £214.50 | Channel Claudia's Traitors final look with this velour suit jacket with silver dots. Featuring a classic straight fit, slightly fitted at the waist with a shawl collar and a button fastening.
RRP: £125 | Power dressing at its finest. Inspired by the 1980s feminine take on suits, Rare's blazer has an all-over iridescent embellishment adding a beautiful and elegant finish.
The star frequently wears two to three outfits per episode so she has a different look for breakfast, the challenge, and the roundtable. While her final diamante studded blazer is certainly the eye-catching statement piece we've fallen in love with, her classically cut peacoat was another stunning look.
A classic peacoat is a perfect addition to a capsule wardrobe and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Claudia's coat featured wide lapels, a double-breasted cut and high pockets on the torso of the coat.
Shop Claudia's Black Peacoat from The Traitors Final
RRP:
Was £328 Now £148 | The black Maisie wool-blend coat is the perfect way to conclude your everyday edits with a sense of refinement. Note its double-breasted front, buttoned cuffs, and eight-button fastening.
RRP: £42.99 | Double-breasted jacket in woven fabric with wide notch lapels, buttons at the front and welt front pockets. Lined.
The Traitors final episode is set to take place tonight on Friday, January 26th, 2024 and will be available for viewers to stream on BBC iPlayer at the same time. Although Claudia won't be returning to our screens with a new season for another year, the series has given us more than enough inspiration to fill our wardrobes and keep us going until the next season of the show.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
