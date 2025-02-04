Claudia Winkleman's polka dot blouse and baby pink loafers were a masterclass in wearing pattern and colour
In a throwback picture, Claudia's quirky style remains as enviable as it is today - and now we want to shop for polka dots and pinks
We love everything Claudia Winkleman wears, and in a throwback picture from 2017, the presenter wears one of her most enviable outfits yet.
If you're shopping for a capsule wardrobe, just look to Claudia Winkleman - her closet staples are the perfect mix and match items for an permanently stylish and eclectic look. We're obsessed with her Traitors outfits, and even more consumed by the fashion inspirations behind her incredible ensembles.
Now, in a throwback picture, Claudia proves she's always been a fashion sensation - and her outfit is a masterclass in just how to wear pattern and colour. Pictured at the press night performance of The Ferryman, Claudia wore a green polka dot blouse, black cropped trousers, a slouchy black blazer and the cutest pink loafers. The outfit remains as relevant and stylish today as it did then, and proves she's an enduring icon of style.
Shop polka dot blouses
A gorgeous dark green blouse with all over gold foil polka dots, this is the perfect way to channel your inner Claudia. Versatile colours, and giving the choice to mix and match patterns, this can easily be dressed up or down.
A classic polka dot blouse with long balloon sleeves, frill detailing and a free-flowing shape, this is the perfect blouse for your capsule wardrobe. Dress up with some tailored trousers or down with some denim, and you have a brilliantly versatile top.
Add a stylish focal point to your outfits with this printed shirt. Cut in a flattering regular fit, with a smart collared neck and button-through front, the long sleeves feature neat cuffs, while the all-over print is perfectly eye-catching. This is an easy-to-wear staple that combines classic and contemporary styles.
Shop pink loafers
Stunning blush pink loafers that will be a focal point for any outfit, and perfect to wear all year round. These even come in leopard print, python print, and a variety of other styles for those who like to really mix things up.
Dress up any ensemble with these vibrant pink loafers. Soft elastic gussets keep every step secured without compromising style, while a low heel adds a light and chic height boost.
Wearing the colourful blouse and loafers with black cropped trousers and a black blazer meant both items really popped when set against the dark colours. Claudia wore her signature dark hair down and tousled for the event, although her magnificent fringe was straight and its usual immaculate self.
Her makeup was pared back with much less of the smoky eye we're used to seeing from the star - a hint of pink lipstick matched perfectly with the pink from her shoes. Claudia also kept accessories to a minimum, wearing a couple of rings but no other jewellery, another decision that really let her clothes stand out and speak for themselves.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
