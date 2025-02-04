Ronnie Corbett, Princess Anne and a hint of golf sale - Claudia Winkleman's fashion inspirations are perfection

Have you ever wondered what truly inspired Claudia Winkleman's eclectic and iconic fashion? You're about to find out and it might be the most amazing thing you hear today.

Claudia Winkleman is starting to transcend what constitutes a regular TV presenter, and become her own entity - she's becoming a concept, a movement, and honestly, we can't get enough of her. If the Cult of Claudia is coming, sign us up. For starters, her unconventional (nonexistant) skincare routine is refreshing and will ease any guilt you have for the times you didn't take your makeup off before bed.

However, now she's singlehandedly responsible for wrist warmer searches surging by 860 per cent in January, and Fair Isle jumpers and tweed jackets flying off the rails, it's Claudia's fashion sense she's really getting known for. The star's Traitors outfits are quickly becoming more talked about than the contestants themselves.

Women up and down the country are suddenly finding themselves filled with an insatiable need to dress like they're cosplaying a bagpiping witch about to head off for a few rounds of golf - Claudia's style is so perfectly pitched to the tone of the series, it's almost as if her outfits came first and the show was based around them. If you've ever wondered what inspired Claudia's style, look no further.

In fact, her look comes from succinct and very specific people and themes, as Claudia revealed in conversation with Vogue. "Our base for Traitors is always Ronnie Corbett meets Princess Anne meets that phase when Madonna suddenly found the countryside through Guy Ritchie," she explains.

If you're unfamiliar with the particular Madonna look she's referring to, Claudia pinpoints the exact one - "When she was holding a lamb in Vogue, wearing a dusky green kilt. We want that, but mixed with a little bit of golf sale – because we like a diamond pattern," she adds.

The presenter also mixes up her style for each season of the show, and her theme for the third season is so wild, it's actually perfect. "I wanted to wear like… an old battered lace skirt with wellies and an oversized khaki sweater. It’s a bit woman on the verge of something ugly in a castle left with just a bottle of spray tan and eyeliner," she says, we're imagining without a hint of irony.

Of course, knitwear features heavily in Claudia's ensembles and she's rightly proud of mixing budget items with high end. "Oversized knitwear is key to all of it, too," she states, continuing," I love the fact that we do half high street and half not. So I can wear the most extraordinary jumper from Purdey with a pair of leggings that we bought on Amazon for £8."

Claudia's on set non-negotiables were also discussed as part of the interview. While her ever-present Hunter wellies might come to mind as a must-have, or you can envisage the star requesting a white Siamese cat for her dressing room for her to stroke like a Bond villain between takes, her actual requests are just as fantastic as her fashion inspiration.

"I like beef Hula Hoops, Skips and Ribena," she reveals. Claudia concludes, "I really like Cadbury’s chocolate buttons, more than I should. And also an M&S prawn sandwich – not the posh one, not the new one, but the old-school one. Or I like an egg sandwich. And that’s pretty much it. If I’ve got Ribena, I’m fine."