Claudia Winkleman's 'detective' trench and marshmallowy knit are a prime example of winter fashion done right

Claudia Winkleman has prompted us to add another host of cosy style picks to our fashion wish list once again, showcasing gorgeous detective-esque trench coat worn with a 'marshmallow' knit and chunky brogues.

Whether it's her Traitors outfits, red carpet style or Strictly looks, Claudia's fashion sense has come to be one of the most iconic in the country. Known for her eccentric take on winter wear, it's no surprise that Claudia has just exhibited yet another impeccable display of cold weather dressing.

Teaming up with M&S to show off some of the most stunning Jaeger pieces in stock right now, Claudia posed for a video shared on Instagram wearing the most incredible trench coat that she described in the most Winkleman way.

"I do feel a bit like a detective", she declared as she modelled the Jaeger Pure Cotton Belted Trench Coat, adding, "It's quite gadget-y. It's got a lovely button. I'm wearing it with a pair of just jeans"

Shop The Look

Pure Cotton Belted Trench CoatClaudia's trench
Jaeger Pure Cotton Belted Trench Coat

A striking statement piece that'll make any capsule wardrobe all the more chic, this Jaeger trench is perfect for getting through the last rainy days of winter.

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed JumperClaudia's jumper
Jaeger Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper

Applauded for its marshmallowy softness by Claudia, this cashmere knit is no doubt an investment piece - but a spectacularly cosy one at that.

Straight Leg JeansEasy jeans
Fatface Straight Leg Jeans

After some simplistic and wearable straight leg jeans to tie your winter wardrobe together and carry you into spring and summer? This Fatface pair are so versatile and the perfect blue.

Always one to sport a luxurious knit, Claudia wore the grey Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper by Jaeger beneath her trench, applauding it for it's insanely soft feel.

"Look at this jumper. This feels like marshmallow - but less sticky. You've just got to trust me," Claudia announced as she felt the slouchy, muted-toned piece.

Knowing how to style a trench coat is key information if you're ready to invest in one. If you've been eyeing up a Burberry trench for years, you're likely a seasoned trench wearer - but if not, Claudia's combination is ideal to take notes from.

The soft and loose-fitting silhouette of her cashmere sweater made for the ideal layering piece. Meanwhile the streamlined feel of her straight leg jeans, as well as the fresh blue hue of the denim, added some contrast and balance under neath the dominating coat.

You might be more of a whit trainer or heeled boot sort of person, but giving a chunky brogue in a sleek black leather is an easy way to take the look to the next level too, and we love the laid-back daytime look it results in for Claudia.

