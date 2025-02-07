Claudia Winkleman's 'detective' trench and marshmallowy knit are a prime example of winter fashion done right
Claudia has done it again, this time in the trench coat of dreams and some luxurious cashmere
Claudia Winkleman has prompted us to add another host of cosy style picks to our fashion wish list once again, showcasing gorgeous detective-esque trench coat worn with a 'marshmallow' knit and chunky brogues.
Whether it's her Traitors outfits, red carpet style or Strictly looks, Claudia's fashion sense has come to be one of the most iconic in the country. Known for her eccentric take on winter wear, it's no surprise that Claudia has just exhibited yet another impeccable display of cold weather dressing.
Teaming up with M&S to show off some of the most stunning Jaeger pieces in stock right now, Claudia posed for a video shared on Instagram wearing the most incredible trench coat that she described in the most Winkleman way.
"I do feel a bit like a detective", she declared as she modelled the Jaeger Pure Cotton Belted Trench Coat, adding, "It's quite gadget-y. It's got a lovely button. I'm wearing it with a pair of just jeans"
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
Shop The Look
Claudia's trench
A striking statement piece that'll make any capsule wardrobe all the more chic, this Jaeger trench is perfect for getting through the last rainy days of winter.
Claudia's jumper
Applauded for its marshmallowy softness by Claudia, this cashmere knit is no doubt an investment piece - but a spectacularly cosy one at that.
Easy jeans
After some simplistic and wearable straight leg jeans to tie your winter wardrobe together and carry you into spring and summer? This Fatface pair are so versatile and the perfect blue.
A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)
A photo posted by on
Always one to sport a luxurious knit, Claudia wore the grey Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper by Jaeger beneath her trench, applauding it for it's insanely soft feel.
"Look at this jumper. This feels like marshmallow - but less sticky. You've just got to trust me," Claudia announced as she felt the slouchy, muted-toned piece.
Knowing how to style a trench coat is key information if you're ready to invest in one. If you've been eyeing up a Burberry trench for years, you're likely a seasoned trench wearer - but if not, Claudia's combination is ideal to take notes from.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The soft and loose-fitting silhouette of her cashmere sweater made for the ideal layering piece. Meanwhile the streamlined feel of her straight leg jeans, as well as the fresh blue hue of the denim, added some contrast and balance under neath the dominating coat.
You might be more of a whit trainer or heeled boot sort of person, but giving a chunky brogue in a sleek black leather is an easy way to take the look to the next level too, and we love the laid-back daytime look it results in for Claudia.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Jennifer Garner's rusty tan corduroy jacket just went to the top of our wishlist - it works perfectly with flared jeans and boots
Rich tan shades are set to take over your wardrobe in 2025
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton could make special appearance at event she 'loves' alongside Prince William
The Princess of Wales could potentially attend a high-profile event with Prince William and make her first red carpet appearance of 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jennifer Garner's rusty tan corduroy jacket just went to the top of our wishlist - it works perfectly with flared jeans and boots
Rich tan shades are set to take over your wardrobe in 2025
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katie Holmes just perfected the art of styling a satin skirt - here's how to recreate this effortlessly chic look
This is how to make a satin skirt work for any occasion.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Worried a black blazer is boring? Jennifer Aniston just proved they're always a great idea
Jennifer Aniston's go-to jacket is a black blazer and she's just styled one again in the chicest way for February
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Practicality and vintage glamour collide with Jasmine Harman’s botanical dress and polka dot headband
Jasmine Harman styled a floral dress with a vintage-style headband to create a look that was functional and incredibly chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Looking for date night outfits? Here are 7 fail-safe looks that work for everything from Valentine's Day to casual daytime dates
We have you covered.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Forget what you've heard about this controversial denim - Amal Clooney proves skinny jeans will always be timeless
To wear or not to wear skinny jeans?
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Can a new bra make you look slimmer? This M&S minimiser bra definitely made my boobs look smaller!
A confidence-boosting bra that's great value for money
By Julie Player Published
-
We're ready for camo jackets to make a comeback - Claudia Winkleman's black and khaki look is why
Claudia Winkleman is a fashion hero, and with her gorgeous camo jacket throwback picture, we can't wait to emulate the look
By Lucy Wigley Published