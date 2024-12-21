More is more! Charlotte Hawkins proves you can never be overdressed during the holidays as she steps out in a sequin gown and metallic heels

If there's ever a time to dress up and make a statement, it's during Christmas and New Year - and Charlotte Hawkins has convinced us to go OTT after stepping out in a stunning floral, sequin-embellished midi dress and pair of metallic heels.

Can you ever really be overdressed during the festive season? Christmas and New Year present a wonderful opportunity to pull out those statement, glittering pieces from the backs of our winter capsule wardrobes and dress them up with equally eye-catching accessories to create a statement outfit that will turn heads and demand attention - and you can rest safe in the knowledge that everyone else at the party will be adorned in their finery too for the blow-out occasion that comes but once a year.

If we weren't already convinced to go over the top with our party style, we definitely are now after seeing Charlotte Hawkins' stunning sequin-embellished dress that she wore on Good Morning Britain this week. The beautiful LK Bennett midi dress she opted to wear is a show-stopping piece and has helped make up our minds to go all-out with our Christmas party outfits and New Year's Eve looks this festive season.

Stepping out on Good Morning Britain in LK Bennett's Marcel Green Floral Sequin Dress, the presenter brought what she called a 'bit of Christmas sparkle' and what we'll call a whole tonne of Christmas sparkle to our screens, with her dress being covered from head-to-toe in hundreds, if not thousands, of eye-catching sequins.

Not only did they create a stunning shine as they caught and reflected the bright studio lights, the sequins also made up a classic and timeless floral pattern. We love the mix of classic and contemporary here, with the modern look of the sequins giving a flair to the traditional floral midi dress look. With a rose gold background, the beautiful green of the leaves and shining silver of the flowers stood out beautifully and proved that you never have to worry about being over-dressed during the festive season, especially is Charlotte's going to be around!

To highlight the silver sequins in the dress, Charlotte finished off her outfit with a pair of silver metallic point-toe court pumps. The shine tied in perfectly with the sequins while also offering a different, more sleek-looking texture. It was a great choice that felt surprisingly minimal against the bold dress, with the silver acting as almost a neutral shade to compliment the pattern.

Leaving the dress to shine in its own right, Charlotte kept her jewellery minimal and added just two rings to her fingers, a choice that also highlighted her stunning festive manicure. Even from afar, the trendy burgundy nail polish caught our eye and it appears that Charlotte added some gold star details to her nails for a fun, festive touch.

A subtle pink lipstick and swipe of eyeliner created a glamorous though minimal makeup look that complimented the statement party dress without overwhelming it and Charlotte styled her hair in bouncy waves that we'll be recreating for a timeless and voluminous style this festive season.