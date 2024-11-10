This might just be the best lookalike for Chanel's iconic Classic Flap Bag we’ve found - and it costs just £65

We've found the perfect high-street lookalike for Chanel's iconic Classic Flap Bag and, at just £65, it's a bargain piece that's sure to sell out.

Chanel's Classic Double Flap Bag is one of the most recognisable and timeless designer handbag styles out there. The supple leather, chic metal straps and elegant logo detailing have given it a unrivalled longevity, with the sleek and simple design helping to retain its status as other bag trends have come and gone from the spotlight.

But, until we win the lottery, the style is one we'll only be able to dream about. It's not the most expensive bag out there on the market - plenty of investment designer handbags outdo it in price by thousands. But even a preloved style can set you back around £7,000 and so, until those winning numbers come through, high street lookalikes will have to do.

So we couldn't help but gasp when we stumbled upon this style from John Lewis that is incredibly and uncannily similar to the iconic Chanel design - and it has a price tag that even makes the affordable designer bags we're dreaming about seem high.

Shop Chanel Bag Lookalike

Pre-loved CHANEL 2004 Medium Caviar Leather Diamond-Quilted Classic Double Flap Shoulder Bag £7,238 at John Lewis The timeless charm and appeal of this Chanel handbag makes it a great piece to invest in and getting your hands on a verified style is easier than ever with John Lewis's new pre-owned collection, of which this 2004 style is a part, that you can find online. Boasting Chanel's signature CC turn-lock closure and their interwoven leather and chain shoulder strap, this style is the classic Flap Bag at its best. The partitioned inner compartment, patch pockets, concealed stud fastening, and rear slip pocket give you tonnes of space to organise your essentials but - let's be honest - it's all about the look with this stunning designer piece. Paradox London Oberon Quilted Shoulder Bag £65 at John Lewis With the same unmistakable quilted leather, chain straps and front flat closure style as the Chanel bag, this lookalike from Paradox London is a great minimalistic, designer-feeling style that will work with any and every outfit for any and every occasion. The design does deviate slightly from that of the Chanel style, with no rear slip pocket and, of course, a different logo to the classic Chanel Cs, but it does still boast the same partitioned inner compartment, inner pocket, and the same adjustable strap that works as both a shoulder and crossbody style. And for £65? Who are we to complain about a few small differences?

The lookalike version is, of course, not all the way similar to Chanel's original design. Whereas the Chanel piece is made from caviar leather, a real leather that's risen to fame thanks to Chanel's longstanding love for it, the John Lewis lookalike is crafted from a faux leather fabric that may not give it the kind of longevity and durability as the designer style.

The quilted leather is also more pronounced on the lookalike and this gives it a more puffy appearance than that of the sleek Chanel Flap Bag. In addition, the chain straps differ in look, with the lookalike basting a solid metal chain with a leather resting pad for more comfortable wear at the shoulder, while Chanel's original piece features their iconic chain that's interwoven with a leather rope.

However, when we're talking about a saving of over £7,000, we're more than willing to look the other way when it comes to these differences.

So, if you're in the market for a new handbag - and when aren't we? - this lookalike is the perfect addition to bring a designer touch to your winter capsule wardrobe without the designer price tag accompanying it.