This might just be the best lookalike for Chanel's iconic Classic Flap Bag we’ve found - and it costs just £65
Get the designer look for less - a lot less
We've found the perfect high-street lookalike for Chanel's iconic Classic Flap Bag and, at just £65, it's a bargain piece that's sure to sell out.
Chanel's Classic Double Flap Bag is one of the most recognisable and timeless designer handbag styles out there. The supple leather, chic metal straps and elegant logo detailing have given it a unrivalled longevity, with the sleek and simple design helping to retain its status as other bag trends have come and gone from the spotlight.
But, until we win the lottery, the style is one we'll only be able to dream about. It's not the most expensive bag out there on the market - plenty of investment designer handbags outdo it in price by thousands. But even a preloved style can set you back around £7,000 and so, until those winning numbers come through, high street lookalikes will have to do.
So we couldn't help but gasp when we stumbled upon this style from John Lewis that is incredibly and uncannily similar to the iconic Chanel design - and it has a price tag that even makes the affordable designer bags we're dreaming about seem high.
Shop Chanel Bag Lookalike
The timeless charm and appeal of this Chanel handbag makes it a great piece to invest in and getting your hands on a verified style is easier than ever with John Lewis's new pre-owned collection, of which this 2004 style is a part, that you can find online. Boasting Chanel's signature CC turn-lock closure and their interwoven leather and chain shoulder strap, this style is the classic Flap Bag at its best. The partitioned inner compartment, patch pockets, concealed stud fastening, and rear slip pocket give you tonnes of space to organise your essentials but - let's be honest - it's all about the look with this stunning designer piece.
With the same unmistakable quilted leather, chain straps and front flat closure style as the Chanel bag, this lookalike from Paradox London is a great minimalistic, designer-feeling style that will work with any and every outfit for any and every occasion. The design does deviate slightly from that of the Chanel style, with no rear slip pocket and, of course, a different logo to the classic Chanel Cs, but it does still boast the same partitioned inner compartment, inner pocket, and the same adjustable strap that works as both a shoulder and crossbody style. And for £65? Who are we to complain about a few small differences?
The lookalike version is, of course, not all the way similar to Chanel's original design. Whereas the Chanel piece is made from caviar leather, a real leather that's risen to fame thanks to Chanel's longstanding love for it, the John Lewis lookalike is crafted from a faux leather fabric that may not give it the kind of longevity and durability as the designer style.
The quilted leather is also more pronounced on the lookalike and this gives it a more puffy appearance than that of the sleek Chanel Flap Bag. In addition, the chain straps differ in look, with the lookalike basting a solid metal chain with a leather resting pad for more comfortable wear at the shoulder, while Chanel's original piece features their iconic chain that's interwoven with a leather rope.
However, when we're talking about a saving of over £7,000, we're more than willing to look the other way when it comes to these differences.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
So, if you're in the market for a new handbag - and when aren't we? - this lookalike is the perfect addition to bring a designer touch to your winter capsule wardrobe without the designer price tag accompanying it.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
A beauty editor's Panasonic EH-NA67 Enrich + Family Care Hair Dryer review
An honest review of the Panasonic EH-NA67 Enrich + Family Care Hair Dryer by a beauty editor
By Emma North Published
-
This salon-approved hair wand is perfect for the curling pros (and beauty tech fans) among us
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
Jennifer Aniston blends sultry and chic in tailored trousers, forest-green blazer and dainty gold jewellery
The actress' classy look is one we're recreating this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Moss’ velvet blazer and knee high boots combination is cool casual at its finest
In a throwback look from 2020, Kate Moss elevated her casual jeans and sheer white t-shirt with a stunning velvet blazer and pair of winter-ready boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley just wore the most flattering winter-ready black shift dress - the versatile piece works day or night
It's a masterclass in adding florals to a winter wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've been looking for Christmas party outfits, and Amal Clooney's asymmetric jumpsuit is the best by miles
She's the queen of jumpsuits, but this all-in-one from 2019 is surely her chicest. And it's still available to buy...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton’s cranberry red jumper dress, relaxed coat and flat boots have got us excited for festive styling with a comfy twist
Helen Skelton wore a gorgeous knitted dress last December and proved that festive outfits can be snuggly and elegant
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're shopping Claudia Winkleman's stunning white winter coat from one of our favourite brands
This is an investment piece that you'll reach for time and time again
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez ditches dark shades in a luxurious winter white look that we're rushing to recreate
Attending a screening of her new film in London, Lopez glowed in an all-white ensemble that's perfect for the party season ahead
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's cosy borg-lined boots and matching crossbody gave practicality, style and warmth all at once - with a good dose of Chanel
Sienna Miller never fails to dress for winter with perfection
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published