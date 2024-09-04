This has to be one of Cate Blanchett's boldest red carpet looks yet, but her sleek wide leg trousers are surprisingly wearable
We can't get enough of her statement top and chic, versatile bottoms that are perfect for autumn
Cate Blanchett is no stranger to stellar red carpet style, and her look at the Armani Beauty dinner in Italy is further proof that she can make even the most daring pieces look elegant.
Her incredible draped, rhinestone high-neck top isn't exactly a universal autumn capsule wardrobe staple, but the trousers she paired it with are possibly some of the most versatile and universally flattering bottoms we've come across for the colder months.
And you don't have to be walking a red carpet or wearing a glimmering cold shoulder top to make them look good. A hard-working pair of black wide-leg trousers will really take you anywhere - even to star-studded events, should the opportunity arise...
The star has been promoting her new Apple TV+ series Disclaimer, set to premier in October, so there has been no shortage of inspiring outfits on display in recent days. But this is the ensemble to convince us that we need a pair of velvet trousers in our arsenal.
If you're embracing the leopard print trend or tend to sport statement tops, a minimalist pair of trousers will become your sartorial saviour. But there are countless ways to make this simple silhouette more interesting, and we're taking a leaf out of Cate's book.
She opted for an extra high-waisted cut and velvet fabric to give the understated piece a little more personality without compromising on versatility - and they work perfectly to balance out the standout metallic top. From your best white trainers and a graphic tee to pointy heels and a silk blouse, there's nothing they can't be styled with.
Shop similar trousers
Designed to be loungewear, these trousers have a stretchy waistband and breezy, loose fit - but they can easily be mistaken for formal wear when dressed up with pointy heels like Cate's.
Available in petite and regular, this tailored style has an instantly polished feel with a straight, wide leg cut. A great alternative to slimming jeans when the occasion calls for a sophisticated look, they can be worn with any top or jacket in your wardrobe.
How to style your trousers
A classic striped shirt can bring even the most casual bottoms a polished feel. We love this tie front style that will add shape to baggy trouser ensembles and make them instantly office appropriate.
Button up cardigans make a chic alternative to quilted jackets when the chill sets in. With a relaxed fit that isn't too slouchy, it is ideal for wearing open over a plain t-shirt to show off the high waisted cut of your trousers.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
