Looking for party wear outfit inspiration? Cat Deeley’s sparkly take on the LBD is sure to wow everyone

We're taking outfit inspiration from Cat Deeley for our next festive party look, with her sophisticated and sparkling little black dress being the perfect elevated party wear.

The little black dress is a party wear staple, always has been, always will be, and a LBD has a home in every winter capsule wardrobe as a go-to piece of party wear for the festive season.

There are so many takes on the classic and timeless style, from strapless to long-sleeved, a-line to bodycon, but Cat Deeley's recent black mini dress look might just be our favourite - and it's also from the high-street!

A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) A photo posted by on

Shop Sparkling Black Dresses

CAT'S EXACT DRESS M&S Sparkly V-Neck Mini Shift Dress £45 at M&S Cat Deeley's stunning sparkly shift dress is the perfect party wear look this festive season! We love the comfortable shift silhouette that's so flattering, with a V-neckline and thick straps in place of sleeves creating an ultra-contemporary and feminine feel. The sparkling fabric is stunning and offers a lovely shine while still being subtle for a sophisticated style. ASTR The Label Sequin Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress £72.86 from Nordstrom This silhouette! Boasting beautiful flutter-sleeves for a floating and sophisticated look, this mini dress is covered in black sequins for a sparkling touch that'll make a splash at any party. The addition of an open, cowl-detailed back adds extra drama to the simple style and we love the resulting look. New Look Black Bow Back Tinsel Long Sleeve Mini Dress £37.99 at New Look Made from a stunning and gleaming metallic tinsel-like fabric, this dress is made for festive parties. The mini length is so flattering, with the dress's relaxed fit, simple round neckline and long sleeves creating a sophisticated look that offers coverage despite its short length. Dorothy Perkins Velvet Sequin Wrap Midi Dress Was £68, Now £54.40 at Debenhams Combining two ultra-festive party wear staples - velvet and sequins - this midi dress from Dorothy Perkins is a stunning and sultry party wear must-have for the festive season. We love the flattering wrap style with its deep v-neckline and the long sleeve design offers just the right amount of warmth and coverage. Zara Velvet Sequin Dress £39.99 at Zara This unique take on the classic LBD is so stunning. With a simple, floating skirt and figure-hugging silhouette at the waist, it's the bodice of this mini dress from Zara that makes it stand out. The high, round neck is emphasised by the addition of striking shoulder pads, with an open back detail highlighting the shoulders even further for a super statement look. Open Edit Sequin Rib Midi Sweater Dress £65.08 from Nordstrom The simple bodycon silhouette of this dress makes it a super versatile addition to any wardrobe, with its crew neckline, sleeveless look and ribbed fabric easily being dressed both up and down. The light-catching sequins elevate the style and styling it with a pair of metallic heels and a leather jacket would make it the ideal party piece. For a more casual feel, pair with some suede boots and a cosy coat.

Appearing on ITV's Dress The Nation, which is a competition where people compete to become M&S's next clothes designer, Cat stunned in a beautiful black shift dress from M&S that boasts a plunging v-neckline, a-line silhouette and a beautiful black fabric dotted with sequins.

The Sparkly V-Neck Mini Shift Dress, which costs just £45 and is currently still in stock in all sizes, is so flattering and we love the comfortable take on the LBD created through the floating, loose-fitting shift design.

The black sequins add a fun, festive touch that still feels elevated and sophisticated, and we can see this dress looking stunning as it catches the disco lights on any dance floor you stumble across this party season.

Styling the dress, Cat kept her accessories minimal to let the dress shine on its own and we love the understated though glamorous feel this approach created.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In her ears, she wore a simple pair of diamanté stud earrings that were nearly lost in her beautifully thick, loosely curled hair. The tousled hairstyle is so on trend right now for the way it shows off healthy and shiny hair and we love that all you have to do to recreate the style is incorporate a hair mask into your hair care routine and then simply style with a curling wand before you go out.

Creating a sleek look, Cat added a practical pair of sheer black tights to her outfit for an extra layer for warmth that also leaned into a streamlined, all-black look.

Her sky-high court heels elevated (quite literally) her outfit, bringing in a soft pop of texture as they finished off the look with a sophisticated flair.

If heels aren't for you, a pair of ballet flats like the M&S studded flats that look so much like designer styles, or even a statement pair of leopard print ballet flats, would look equally as party ready as Cat's heels, as would some knee-high heeled boots.