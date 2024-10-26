Looking for party wear outfit inspiration? Cat Deeley’s sparkly take on the LBD is sure to wow everyone
Cat Deeley looked stunning in a glittering black mini dress and pair of stiletto heels
We're taking outfit inspiration from Cat Deeley for our next festive party look, with her sophisticated and sparkling little black dress being the perfect elevated party wear.
The little black dress is a party wear staple, always has been, always will be, and a LBD has a home in every winter capsule wardrobe as a go-to piece of party wear for the festive season.
There are so many takes on the classic and timeless style, from strapless to long-sleeved, a-line to bodycon, but Cat Deeley's recent black mini dress look might just be our favourite - and it's also from the high-street!
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Shop Sparkling Black Dresses
CAT'S EXACT DRESS
Cat Deeley's stunning sparkly shift dress is the perfect party wear look this festive season! We love the comfortable shift silhouette that's so flattering, with a V-neckline and thick straps in place of sleeves creating an ultra-contemporary and feminine feel. The sparkling fabric is stunning and offers a lovely shine while still being subtle for a sophisticated style.
This silhouette! Boasting beautiful flutter-sleeves for a floating and sophisticated look, this mini dress is covered in black sequins for a sparkling touch that'll make a splash at any party. The addition of an open, cowl-detailed back adds extra drama to the simple style and we love the resulting look.
Made from a stunning and gleaming metallic tinsel-like fabric, this dress is made for festive parties. The mini length is so flattering, with the dress's relaxed fit, simple round neckline and long sleeves creating a sophisticated look that offers coverage despite its short length.
Combining two ultra-festive party wear staples - velvet and sequins - this midi dress from Dorothy Perkins is a stunning and sultry party wear must-have for the festive season. We love the flattering wrap style with its deep v-neckline and the long sleeve design offers just the right amount of warmth and coverage.
This unique take on the classic LBD is so stunning. With a simple, floating skirt and figure-hugging silhouette at the waist, it's the bodice of this mini dress from Zara that makes it stand out. The high, round neck is emphasised by the addition of striking shoulder pads, with an open back detail highlighting the shoulders even further for a super statement look.
The simple bodycon silhouette of this dress makes it a super versatile addition to any wardrobe, with its crew neckline, sleeveless look and ribbed fabric easily being dressed both up and down. The light-catching sequins elevate the style and styling it with a pair of metallic heels and a leather jacket would make it the ideal party piece. For a more casual feel, pair with some suede boots and a cosy coat.
Appearing on ITV's Dress The Nation, which is a competition where people compete to become M&S's next clothes designer, Cat stunned in a beautiful black shift dress from M&S that boasts a plunging v-neckline, a-line silhouette and a beautiful black fabric dotted with sequins.
The Sparkly V-Neck Mini Shift Dress, which costs just £45 and is currently still in stock in all sizes, is so flattering and we love the comfortable take on the LBD created through the floating, loose-fitting shift design.
The black sequins add a fun, festive touch that still feels elevated and sophisticated, and we can see this dress looking stunning as it catches the disco lights on any dance floor you stumble across this party season.
Styling the dress, Cat kept her accessories minimal to let the dress shine on its own and we love the understated though glamorous feel this approach created.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
In her ears, she wore a simple pair of diamanté stud earrings that were nearly lost in her beautifully thick, loosely curled hair. The tousled hairstyle is so on trend right now for the way it shows off healthy and shiny hair and we love that all you have to do to recreate the style is incorporate a hair mask into your hair care routine and then simply style with a curling wand before you go out.
Creating a sleek look, Cat added a practical pair of sheer black tights to her outfit for an extra layer for warmth that also leaned into a streamlined, all-black look.
Her sky-high court heels elevated (quite literally) her outfit, bringing in a soft pop of texture as they finished off the look with a sophisticated flair.
If heels aren't for you, a pair of ballet flats like the M&S studded flats that look so much like designer styles, or even a statement pair of leopard print ballet flats, would look equally as party ready as Cat's heels, as would some knee-high heeled boots.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
5 essential design rules to stop your home from looking like a Show Home
Planning a decorating project? Interior designers share how to make things look styled but never sterile
By Millie Hurst Published
-
Helen Skelton keeps it causal with flattering jeans and warm waterproof gilet - the stylish outerwear is just what we need for unpredictable autumn weather
Helen Skelton's practical gilet is an autumn staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton keeps it causal with flattering jeans and warm waterproof gilet - the stylish outerwear is just what we need for unpredictable autumn weather
Helen Skelton's practical gilet is an autumn staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We're taking styling tips from Katie Holmes on how to wear a trench coat - paired with light denim jeans, a patterned shirt, and leather loafers
This look from the archive perfectly masters the art of trench coat styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond perfects festive dressing in gold shibori blouse, cherry red skirt, and the chicest jewellery - plus her blouse is from one of our favourite brands
She glowed in the ultimate look for her interview with pop icon Kylie Minogue
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's cosy navy beanie and oversized khaki trench has got us so excited to wrap up warm in style
Sienna is a pro at chic winter dressing - and her khaki trench and knitted beanie is one of our favourite looks
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Everybody wants this: Kristen Bell's rom-com character just convinced me to try the rugby shirt trend
Joanne's outfits in the Netflix show Nobody Wants This are game-changing
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Moss' elegant long black dress has us in a frenzy - we're shopping similar high-street finds before they sell out
It's safe to say Kate Moss is the only person we want to channel this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Bring on the colour, Fearne Cotton’s cranberry red jumper and cool animal print jacket are the style antidote for grey winter days
Fearne Cotton has reminded us how fun bright colours and bold patterns can be in the winter and her latest combination is so chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Julia Roberts' latest look is the perfect festive dressing inspiration - bootcut flares and a stylish cropped blazer
This is a style combination you'll be reaching for time and time again
By Molly Smith Published