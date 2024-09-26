Cat Deeley puts a fresh spin on spots in a polka dot print blouse and chic tailored trousers
Polka dots are just as big as leopard spots this season
We all know that the Princess of Wales is a huge fan of polka dot print dresses, and of course Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman springs to mind. But Cat Deeley just showed us the way to put a twist on spots to make the print feel that little bit fresher for autumn/winter 2024.
She hosted This Morning earlier this week, wearing one of the best British clothing brands, Mint Velvet. Her black and white spot print blouse looks much more designer than high street thanks to its tiered sleeves. And teaming it with a pair of black tailored wide leg trousers? A stroke of genius from stylist Rachael Hughes!
Anna Kendrick once said "you can't have a bad day in polka dots," and certainly this cheery top is sure to brighten up grey autumn days. If you prefer the best jeans for your body type over tailored trousers, this is going to be the ultimate jeans and a nice top combination.
A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)
A photo posted by on
Shop Cat's look
Exact
This is the very same top Cat wore when hosting This Morning earlier this week. The bold polka dots certainly make a style statement, and the ruffle sleeves elevate it even further. It's slightly cropped, making it the ideal length to tuck into trousers.
Cat's trousers are the Sinclair style by Jane Atelier, however Mint Velvet do have a more affordable option if you want to get your full outfit all in one place! The raw edge on the waistband is a really nice touch.
These low heels are totally manageable for anyone used to wearing the best white trainers day in and day out. We love the buckle detailing, and these would be the ideal shoes to wear with wide leg trousers.
Can we talk about Mint Velvet for a second? In the last few months it's become a favourite of the fashion team at woman&home, and it's clearly one of Cat's go-to brands as well. We're still swooning over the floral dress she wore back in July, and she's worn Mint Velvet on several occasions since then.
Be sure to check it out if you haven't for a while - their leopard print jeans are the best I've found on the high street, and you can get some amazing bargains in the Mint Velvet sale.
Shop more polka dots
This bargain buy boasts shirred sleeves and a fabulous frill front. Polka dots are never too far from the catwalk so you'll be wearing it for seasons to come.
The little peekaboo cut outs on this top balance out the high neckline really nicely, and the stretchy jersey fabric makes it super comfortable. It's available in sizes 6 to 20, and is machine washable.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
