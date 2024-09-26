Cat Deeley puts a fresh spin on spots in a polka dot print blouse and chic tailored trousers

We all know that the Princess of Wales is a huge fan of polka dot print dresses, and of course Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman springs to mind. But Cat Deeley just showed us the way to put a twist on spots to make the print feel that little bit fresher for autumn/winter 2024.

She hosted This Morning earlier this week, wearing one of the best British clothing brands, Mint Velvet. Her black and white spot print blouse looks much more designer than high street thanks to its tiered sleeves. And teaming it with a pair of black tailored wide leg trousers? A stroke of genius from stylist Rachael Hughes!

Anna Kendrick once said "you can't have a bad day in polka dots," and certainly this cheery top is sure to brighten up grey autumn days. If you prefer the best jeans for your body type over tailored trousers, this is going to be the ultimate jeans and a nice top combination.

Shop Cat's look

Can we talk about Mint Velvet for a second? In the last few months it's become a favourite of the fashion team at woman&home, and it's clearly one of Cat's go-to brands as well. We're still swooning over the floral dress she wore back in July, and she's worn Mint Velvet on several occasions since then.

Be sure to check it out if you haven't for a while - their leopard print jeans are the best I've found on the high street, and you can get some amazing bargains in the Mint Velvet sale.

Shop more polka dots

Roman Cream Polka Dot Frill Front Shirred Top £32 at Matalan This bargain buy boasts shirred sleeves and a fabulous frill front. Polka dots are never too far from the catwalk so you'll be wearing it for seasons to come. Sosandar Jersey Polka Dot Keyhole Detail Tunic Top £45 at M&S The little peekaboo cut outs on this top balance out the high neckline really nicely, and the stretchy jersey fabric makes it super comfortable. It's available in sizes 6 to 20, and is machine washable. Mint Velvet Dot Ruffle Blouse £89 at John Lewis Another Mint Velvet find, this blouse is a slightly more boho take on the trend. Don't wait too long to decide though, everything seems to sell out on the site very quickly at the moment!