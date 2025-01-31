Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Cat Deeley's floral bohemian blouse should be at the top of your to-buy list
We're snapping this Mint Velvet blouse up before spring!
Cat Deeley's outfits on This Morning are always reliable for offering a fresh bit of wardrobe inspiration, and her recent appearance in the chicest floral ruffled blouse had us in a frenzy searching for the exact style. Luckily, we hit gold—and her blouse is currently in stock at one of our favourite brands.
With February just around the corner, it might be just about time to start considering lighter, brighter outfits to wear in replacement of our dark winter staples. Even though it's not quite time to say goodbye to our winter capsule wardrobe favourites, adding the odd touch of bright white or paisley floral print into your current style rotations feels appropriate and much needed after this long winter.
Alongside her co-star Ben Shepard, Deeley wore the white floral print cotton blouse from Mint Velvet which features a delicate blue and white floral pattern. It also has a high neck, ruffled shoulders, and luxurious long sleeves. Teaming the blouse with blue skinny jeans and the chicest thin brown belt, she finishes off the look with Dune's slouching stiletto knee high boots.
A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)
A photo posted by on
Shop Cat Deeley's Blouse & Outfit
exact match
If you're looking for ways to liven up your day-to-day outfits, a floral ruffle blouse is an easy and effective staple to buy. There is something so Parisian about this vintage style that is simply too good to miss. Style with ecru jeans, light denim or tailored trousers.
exact match
Now discounted in the sale, these are some of the best knee high boots on the high street. With their rich suede material and slouchy shape these feel super on-trend yet you could wear them for years to come.
H&M consistently bring out excellent pairs of jeans, from these slim skinny jeans which come in an array of colours to their perfect pair of wide leg jeans that has been heavily trending online.
Shop Similar Floral Blouses
The stylish flared cuffs and frills which cover this white and blue floral blouse make it feel bohemian-inspired. You could easily pair this with some flared trousers and chunky platform heels for an evening look that won't disappoint.
Made from 100% organic material, this embroidered blouse is an investment piece that you'll wear for years to come. It has a high frill neck with button fastening that gives it that retro-feel, and features a feminine blue pattern and mother of pearl buttons.
With an on-trend peplum hem and dramatic balloon sleeves this floral blouse feels pretty and chic. Style this piece with your favourite barrel leg jeans and layer on-top a tan suede jacket.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Cat is really making me excited for spring in this pretty blouse. It's got a very Sezane feel to it, and it's such an effortless piece to throw on with jeans and yet look perfectly put together. Another amazing design from Mint Velvet!"
Floral prints and ruffles are set to be a major part in this years spring/summer fashion trends, as the return of bohemian-inspired prints, designs and motifs have been spotted on major runways, from Valentino to Saint Laurent.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Is rice water good for orchid plants? Our plant experts reveal the truth about the surprising benefits
Can your leftover rice water be the key to keeping your difficult orchid happy and healthy? Experts believe so
By Emily Smith Published
-
Head gardener says now is the time to protect your buddleia from upcoming storms and potential wind damage
As the stormy weather continues there's much to be done to protect your garden from damage, starting with vulnerable buddleia bushes
By Emily Smith Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's sandy UGG boots, khaki cargos and hooded knit look was so 2005 and 2025 all at once
SJP nailed cosy, comfy and casual in this noughties look - and we're ready to replicate it twenty years later
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Renée Zellweger's daring lace dress gave us the green light to go one-shouldered
Rénee Zellweger wore a dramatic one-shoulder dress to the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere in Paris and it was trés chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Struggling to find Asda's viral leopard print puffer jacket? We've found plenty more Ganni lookalikes that will do the trick...
Here's where to buy your version
By Molly Smith Published
-
If spring were an outfit, it would be Cat Deeley's vibrant floral dress and tan canvas boots
Cat Deeley has us counting down to springtime in the prettiest puff-sleeved pink and green dress, and tan canvas boots that we are adding to our own staples for the upcoming season
By Lucy Wigley Last updated
-
Anna Wintour has been clashing patterns with python boots lately - so naturally, we need a pair
Python print is the trend to get on board with in 2025 - and Anna is doing it with bold boots
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Demi Moore showed the chic power of collars, buttons and chunky brogues in sleek navy midi
In a step away from her usual outfits, Demi Moore elevated a vintage look with a seriously modern twist - and we're in love
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
I normally count the minutes until I can whip my bra off - but I forget I'm wearing Sloggi’s Zero Feel Bliss bralette
Finally, a bra I actually enjoy wearing
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Sultry elegance? Louise Redknapp's sheer black dress, knee highs and deep red manicure nailed it
Louise took sultry to the chicest level with her daring LBD and vampy nails
By Lucy Wigley Published