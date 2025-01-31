Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Cat Deeley's floral bohemian blouse should be at the top of your to-buy list

Cat Deeley's outfits on This Morning are always reliable for offering a fresh bit of wardrobe inspiration, and her recent appearance in the chicest floral ruffled blouse had us in a frenzy searching for the exact style. Luckily, we hit gold—and her blouse is currently in stock at one of our favourite brands.

With February just around the corner, it might be just about time to start considering lighter, brighter outfits to wear in replacement of our dark winter staples. Even though it's not quite time to say goodbye to our winter capsule wardrobe favourites, adding the odd touch of bright white or paisley floral print into your current style rotations feels appropriate and much needed after this long winter.

Alongside her co-star Ben Shepard, Deeley wore the white floral print cotton blouse from Mint Velvet which features a delicate blue and white floral pattern. It also has a high neck, ruffled shoulders, and luxurious long sleeves. Teaming the blouse with blue skinny jeans and the chicest thin brown belt, she finishes off the look with Dune's slouching stiletto knee high boots.

New Look White Floral Print Frill Yoke Shirt £29.99 at New Look The stylish flared cuffs and frills which cover this white and blue floral blouse make it feel bohemian-inspired. You could easily pair this with some flared trousers and chunky platform heels for an evening look that won't disappoint. Ambre Shirt Blue Bouquet Embroidery £110 at Sezane Made from 100% organic material, this embroidered blouse is an investment piece that you'll wear for years to come. It has a high frill neck with button fastening that gives it that retro-feel, and features a feminine blue pattern and mother of pearl buttons. River Island Blue Long Sleeve Shirred Bodice £39 at River Island With an on-trend peplum hem and dramatic balloon sleeves this floral blouse feels pretty and chic. Style this piece with your favourite barrel leg jeans and layer on-top a tan suede jacket.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "Cat is really making me excited for spring in this pretty blouse. It's got a very Sezane feel to it, and it's such an effortless piece to throw on with jeans and yet look perfectly put together. Another amazing design from Mint Velvet!"

Floral prints and ruffles are set to be a major part in this years spring/summer fashion trends, as the return of bohemian-inspired prints, designs and motifs have been spotted on major runways, from Valentino to Saint Laurent.