H&M's 'perfect pair of wide leg jeans' is selling fast - so we've headed to the checkout with three different colours
For only £27.99 these jeans are an essential purchase for entering 2025 in style and comfort
If there is one wardrobe staple you can never have too many of, it's jeans. However, finding the perfect pair can be a challenge, with fit, silhouette, and comfort to consider—you often know when you've struck gold—and these might just be the pair we've all been waiting for.
With their flattering fit and hint of stretch, these are brilliant for elevating your existing denim staples. Plus for only £27.99, these are great value for money making them by far some of the best wide leg jeans on the high street. They come in classic blue denim tones, and they are also available in black, light pink, and a stylish grey—so naturally we've already added three colours to our wardrobe!
We've all been through traumatic jean trying-on experiences, so this recommendation bears exactly this in mind. Personally, stretch and comfort are non-negotiables when it comes to denim, and from experience, 1% elastane is enough to do the trick, adding a touch of comfort for all-day wear.
Shop the H&M Jeans
These denim jeans have been heavily trending, from countless positive reviews to plenty of social media posts from fashion influencers singer their praises. So it’s no surprise they’re one of H&M’s best-selling styles, they have an on-trend wide-leg silhouette and a full-length that's perfect for elongating you're legs.
The high waisted cut is also another flattering feature, drawing attention to your waist which is complemented by the wide bottom of the trousers.
It is recommended to size up in this style for the best fit, as they tend to come up slightly small.
Our woman&home Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes is a regular wearer of this style and comments, "I struggle to find jeans that are comfortable and flattering, so was delighted to this pair from H&M - so much so I bought them in three colours. The high waist is really supportive and cinches in at the waist.
Later saying, "The wide leg cut is comfortable and great for wearing with UGG or chunky boots and heels - so they’re really versatile. The material is stretchy and buttery soft, to the point where it feels more like you’re wearing joggers. The quality, comfort and style you get, at such an affordable price, is unbeatable."
If you're wondering how to style wide leg jeans, then there are plenty of options to consider depending on the occasion. For example, these look great with ballet flats while also looking fabulous styled with your favourite pair of leather ankle boots too. For smart office attire, wear a crisp white poplin shirt and tuck it into the high-waisted style; finish off the look with a dark black blazer, and you're good to go.
You can choose from a range of colourways, which makes them even more of a versatile wardrobe staple as they offer plenty of styling options. From pairing the dark indigo colour with a vibrant red jumper or leopard print blouse to wearing the light grey wash colour with more minimal tones, these are an essential purchase that you'll wear all year round.
Shop the Other Colours
This light pink tone would look great in the warmer months styled with other pastel tones. Or go bold and wear with a matching pink jacket.
Nothing beats a pair of light blue jeans to see you through years of wear. Wear with smart shirts, cosy jumpers or layer over a sleek black blazer.
