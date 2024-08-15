Cameron Diaz's daytime outfits prove that monochrome is the ultimate combination every summer wardrobe needs
Say goodbye to vibrant hues—Diaz's classic white and black outfits showcase an elegant simplicity
Ever the style icon, Cameron Diaz has once again caught our attention with her timeless looks. Straying from the obvious choice for summer—bright colours—she embraces classic monochromatic styling, black and white, and it's never looked better.
When considering your summer capsule wardrobe there is plenty to think about. And with the season being notoriously sociable there are garden parties, weddings, and holidays to consider. And then there is the daily dilemma of figuring out summer outfits for work, including heatwave appropriate choices that are both smart and stylish.
It's often tempting to feel the pressure to wear vibrant colours when the sun arrives, however, Cameron Diaz is proving that less is more when it comes to colour choice. Her recent appearance in an Instagram post featured her in two fabulous looks, both sticking to a black and white colour palette.
A post shared by AVALINE (@avaline)
A photo posted by on
Shop Cameron Diaz's Look One
You can't go wrong investing in a COS t-shirt, they have a flattering and comfortable fit and you have the added bonus of knowing they are made from high-quality materials.
These cotton trousers are a brilliant choice for the warmer season and they have tailored features, making them work-wear appropriate. These would look great with a crisp white shirt and loafers too.
This brand is becoming a cult-classic among a-listers and royalty including Kate Middleton. These pearl drop earrings are simply stunning, and have to be amongst my Monica Vinader top-picks.
Shop Cameron Diaz's Look Two
A versatile white linen shirt, appropriate for both smart occasions and day-wear. It has a relaxed fit and loose long sleeves. Combine with with black tailored trousers, and open sandals.
These black wide-leg trousers are sophisticated and timeless. Wear them throughout the warmer and cooler months. And they are now in the sale for almost 40% off.
After trying out these Hush Puppies Sandals, I know that they are worth the investment. Comfortable, practical and stylish these are a great pick if you're on the hunt for summer sandals.
The first outfit features a simple black t-shirt paired with white tailored trousers and gold hooped earrings, a timeless and classic combination, that's also great for versatile styling. This simple combination could also be elevated easily with some heeled sandals, transforming it into an evening appropriate look. Or wear day-to-day with your best white trainers.
She wears a fabulous oversized white linen shirt, paired with black relaxed trousers and open-toe flat sandals in her second look. This is such a simplistic combination, yet this outfit is refined and polished and really gives off that quiet luxury aesthetic. A slouchy linen shirt is a must-have for that warmer weather, and it's relaxed fit and breathable fabric mean that you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, "A chic white shirt is a year-round wardrobe staple, and I love how Cameron has styled hers untucked and buttoned right up to the neck here. Add in a pair of loose trousers and chunky sandals and it's the essence of smart casual.".
Monochrome has a timeless appeal, and black and white looks are so easy to pull together when you're in a hurry. Plus, investing in staples like a white linen shirt or black tailored trousers means that you can rotate these pieces to create new outfits. And by switching your accessories, such as handbags, jewellery, or footwear, you can create unique outfits that have a different feel season to season.
