Cameron Diaz's romantic red satin, unique pumps and brick-toned eyeshadow scream bold colour confidence
Cameron rivalled any runway look when she attended Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show
Cameron Diaz made sure to demand attention amongst all the beauty and extravagance of Paris Fashion Week in a bold red satin midi dress, which she paired with some unique, flat-toe pumps and a subtle yet rich brick-toned eyeshadow for an added monochrome flair.
As we've been following all the spring/summer trends coming out of Paris Fashion Week this year, our eyes are on more than just the runways. Celebrities have flocked to the iconic French city in order to sit front row in all their finery and watch the creations of the world's hottest designers walk, strut and pose down the runway - and Cameron Diaz could've been walking it herself in the striking, fashion-forward and boldy colourful look she wore for Stella McCartney's show earlier this week.
Fittingly for the ocassion, which marked Cameron's first Fashion Week appearance in 13 years, she was dressed in head to toe Stella McCartney - and can't you just tell her stunning draped midi dress is by the designer? The impeccable tailoring, ultra-feminine feel and unique, draped bodice are stunning and even catch the eye when paired with McCartney's beautiful off-white wool coat and her polarising flat toe pumps, which are sure to become one of the most divisive shoe trends for 2025.
Get Cameron Diaz's Bold Colour Look
This is a striking lookalike for Cameron Diaz's Stella McCartney dress with its draped neckline, shining satin fabric and draped detail on the bodice - plus the side slit perfectly balances sultry with classic for a contemporary, eye catching detail.
With a floating shape highlighted by the long, balloon sleeves and flattering V-neck, this open back dress boasts a beautiful ruched detailing at the waist to flatter the figure and create a silhouette that's easy to style no matter the occasion.
The beautiful ruching across the bodice and tummy of this dress give it a lovely classic look, with the red adding a sultry charm while a simple, high sitting crew neckline keeps everything feeling wearable and modern.
With a slightly elongated toe, these Next heels are just like Cameron's - but are a little more easy to wear day-to-day.
A chunky gold hoop is a must in any jewellery collection and this pair, plated in 14k gold, are a great choice with their classic, eye-catching design.
With a front row boasting high fashion names including Kate Moss and Anna Wintour, Cameron Diaz was right at home as Stella McCartney put on an office-themed show with all the celebs sitting in rolling office chairs as they held ID badges like they were the designer's employees - and this would certainly have to be one of the most fashionable workplaces we've ever seen.
Giving us some dazzling inspiration on what to wear to the office, Diaz stepped out at the show wearing a bold and bright red silk midi dress with long, shirt-style sleeves that, left unbuttoned at the cuffs, introduced a luxe yet surprisingly laid back feel to the silken piece.
With striking draping on the bodice bringing in texture and sculptural interest to the dress, while also highlighting the stunning structured shoulders and exaggerated neckline of the design, Cameron lent into a dramatic feel by slipping into a pair of Stella McCartney's divisive square-toed patent pumps that debuted on the runway this month.
With a futuristic and geometric design that elongates the toe like a pair of point toe pumps would, the heels get a modern update with a flat, squared off toe that might not be your thing, but is undoubtedly a fresh and unique style that's sure to turn heads. With a glossy red and presumably vegan leather fabric bringing in a beautiful patent shine, we can't turn away from these stunning shoes - if you're wondering how to elevate any outfit, whether it's a formal wear look like Cameron's or just your best pair of flattering jeans, adding a unique, statement shoe like this is a great styling trick.
Speaking about Cameron's bold and colourful look, woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr said, "Cameron Diaz is the unexpected star of Paris Fashion Week this time around, and this red hot look truly knocked my socks off."
She added, "The colour works so well on her, and whilst the elongated toe of the shoes might not be for everyone, it certainly gave her outfit a high fashion spin for the office-themed Stella McCartney show."
Finishing off her outfit, Cameron brought in some added warmth by layering an oversized white wool coat, also from Stella McCartney, over her dress and let the large lapels and broad shoulders compliment the looser, free-glowing structure of the dress.
A brown shoulder bag and pair of chunky gold hoops accessorised her outfit, with the jewellery beautifully shown off by Cameron's loose, low bun that pulled her hair back from her face. This is also let us get a really good look at her make up which was a stunning choice of dramatic style, with her playing off the red of her dress and shoes to create a monochrome eyeshadow look with a brick-red shadow.
Adding tonnes of depth to the eye, Cameron swept the muted, smokey red shadow across her eyelid and underneath the eye too for a high-drama look and, while she could've given a masterclass in how to wear red lipstick with confidence, Cameron instead highlighted the more neutral tones in her eye look by finishing her makeup off with a matching muted, brick-red neutral lipstick.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
