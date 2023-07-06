Before quiet luxury there was Princess Diana's Wimbledon look - and it's still serving 30 years later

With "quiet luxury" being the go-to aesthetic of the summer, we've found an amazing vintage photo of Princess Diana totally exuding those vibes at Wimbledon in 1993.

Princess Diana is undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion inspirations on a global scale. Her timeless styles continue to be relevant in fashion history, and still we find her styles, albeit popular over three decades ago, still stylish today. After all, she does have a mainstay Dior bag named after her.

While Wimbledon 2023 is underway, and we continue to look at some of the modern looks that emerge from royals to celebrities alike (we're obsessed with Queen Camilla's look particularly), we're also reminiscing about Wimbledon looks of yore for some vintage sartorial inspiration.

One look in particular that we've been fawning over is that of Princess Diana from 1993, in which she wore a coral skirt suit that would totally hold up by today's standards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This coral skirt suit is the perfect addition for anyone who's looking to add some classy and timeless pieces to their wardrobe this summer. With gold hardware, pockets galore, and a tailored silhouette that is universally flattering, anyone could pull off a skirt suit such as Princess Diana's - and luckily, we've found a dupe that you can purchase right. now. for the ultimate Wimbledon/ rich mom vibes. Oh, and did we mention it's under $100 on Amazon? We'd call that a win.

Le Suit Women's Petite Jacket/Skirt Suit, $89 (£70) | Amazon The skirt suit set comes shipped and packaged together for ultimate convenience. Wear both pieces together for a Princess Diana lookalike moment, or wear the pieces separately to create new and exciting outfits in your wardrobe.

As the perpetual Queen of accessorizing to the gods, Diana paired this summery skirt suit with a chunky gold necklace, as well as matching gold bauble earrings to continue to motif. The belt attached to her skirt boasted the same coral hue, and was complete with gold hardware, perfectly matching the rest of the outfit, while the cream-colored blouse underneath of the blazer perfectly balanced the whole look.

To finish the look off, she donned a pair of perfectly stylish round sunnies - a practical and fashionable choice for the legacy tennis tournament. We would certainly expect none other than the People's Princess to pick out the best sunglasses.

Taking a page from Princess Diana's former Wimbledon looks, Kate Middleton recently debuted a look at this year's games that paid subtle homage to the late Princess, wearing a mint and white outfit complete with a stylish, oversized blazer in true Princess Di fashion.