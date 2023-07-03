Queen Camilla's Wimbledon accessories are effortlessly chic and help her stay cool as a cucumber
Queen Camilla's Wimbledon accessories are our current obsession, and they are perfect for keeping cool in the warm weather!
- Queen Camilla has been snapped watching matches at Wimbledon on many occasions.
- The royal always dresses to perfection and shows how to perfectly accessorize an outfit for a day in the sun.
We love Queen Camilla's taste in accessories as the royal seems to always know how best to pull an outfit together with the use of jewelry, sunglasses, or a chic trinket to complete the ensemble. So it's perhaps no surprise that when the royal has been snapped at Wimbledon tennis matches in the past, she has nailed her effortlessly chic royal look.
Back in 2019, the royal was picture perfect as she was snapped enjoying the tennis with her sister, Annabel Elliot. For this sporty appearance, the Queen wore an off-white colored dress with a v-neckline and a floaty hem. She also wore a dove grey Fendi Peekaboo tote, and wore her to go-to high heel nude shoes from her favorite brand, Sole Bliss. Queen Camilla's favorite shoe brand proves enduring style and comfort go hand in hand as they are perfect for those who have to wear heels and be on their feet for long periods of the day.
Camilla's pearl drop earrings and matching pearl and gold necklace was the perfect jewelry choice for this occasion. The pearls matched the creamy white tone of her dress and gave a tennis-white vibe to the whole ensemble.
The Queen also wore a pair of trendy Ray-Ban sunglasses which shielded her eyes from the sun, and perfectly contrasted with her monochrome look. To keep herself cool, the Queen also fanned herself with a Wimbledon branded hand-held fan which not only matched her outfit, but highlighted her passion for this sporty hobby.
This was perhaps a perfect look on the Queen back in 2019, and more looks can be expected from Her Majesty in the near future! Wimbledon 2023 began on Monday, July 3, 2023, and will continue for the next two weeks. Many members of the Royal Family are expected to visit the famous sporting grounds and enjoy some of the matches, but it is likely they won't be making appearances until slightly later in the tournament.
