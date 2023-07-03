King Charles and Queen Camilla's failure to break this tradition show they won't 'rock the boat' in new monarchy

King Charles and Queen Camilla seemingly have no plans to 'rock the boat' when it comes to their new monarchy following their appearance at Ascot, a royal expert has claimed.

King Charles and Queen Camilla didn't stray from the late Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of attending Ascot and getting immersed in the horse racing last month.

A royal expert has pointed out how their keenness to stick to ways of the monarchy set out by the late Queen displays their reluctance to 'rock the boat'.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, King Charles took to the throne with Camilla becoming his Queen Consort, marking the start of a brand new era for the monarchy.

Despite Charles's decision to reduce the number of family members involved in key royal moments and royal work to just a select few, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the new King hasn't made too many big changes to the way things work.

And following his and Camilla's five-day stint at 2023's Royal Ascot, which saw the Queen Consort stun in a mint green dress and a classic cream and gold look, a royal expert has pointed out that it seems the pair have no intention to rock the boat or shake up the systems set out by Queen Elizabeth.

"This is the time of year, when 'the season' has really swung into action starting with the Chelsea Flower Show, then the Derby, Trooping the Colour, the Garter ceremony, and then, of course, Royal Ascot," Jennie Bond told OK!.

"If they were going to break with tradition, then this was the year that the King and Queen would presumably have done so," the former BBC royal correspondent added.

Referring to King Charles and Camilla's enthusiastic display of dedication to attending the five-day duration of Ascot, Jennie also pointed out that it's not only a tribute to the long-reigning Queen's love of the event but a sign they're set to stick to her traditions.

"I don’t think it’s just a tribute to the late Queen or a way of keeping her legacy going, I think it is simply a well honed part of the structure of the royal year.

"I don’t think that Charles and Camilla are going to do much to upset that particular bandwagon or rock the boat," Jennie concluded.