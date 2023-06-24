Queen Camilla keeps it simple for the last day of Ascot, wearing cream and gold - but a lesser known royal brings out the sun in bright yellow

Queen Camilla has certainly found her own style – and it’s a far cry from the late Queen Elizabeth’s. While the former Queen was famous for her colorful ensembles, Camilla has always opted for paler shades and muted colors. For the last day of Royal Ascot, she didn’t stray far from what we’ve come to expect, wearing a full cream outfit, accessorized with pops of gold accessories.

Queen Camilla kept to her typical style for the last day of Ascot, wearing a cream dress by favorite designer Anna Valentine and matching cream Philip Treacy hat

She added pops of color with gold accessories, and her favorite “lucky” Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet

Consistency appears to be key to Queen Camilla’s approach. From her reliable, stoic appearances alongside King Charles – minus the occasional lip reader picking up on her cute nickname for her husband - to her choice of outfits, there’s very rarely a surprise.

And that’s why we weren’t surprised to see the Queen rock a perfect-for-summer cream ensemble for the final day at Royal Ascot today (June 24).

She wore a fabulous cream dress by Anna Valentine– who also designed the Queen’s outfit for Harry and Meghan’s wedding, which she repurposed for an earlier Ascot appearance this week.

Pairing the cream dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat, cream heels and a light tan bag, Camilla looked chic and refined in a near-monochrome look that complemented her signature blonde locks.

However, there were some pops of color. The Queen added a dazzling gold necklace and gold clip-on earrings to her ensemble, as well as her trusted favorite bracelet.

The gorgeous gold and blue agate bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels is thought to be her “go-to” lucky charm, thought to offer the Queen a sense of confidence and peace.

The beautiful piece by the high-end name is one that Queen Camilla Van Cleef & Arpels regularly teams with her signature simple outfits, using the gold chain with royal blue motifs to add a regal pop of color to her looks.

While Camilla kept it classic, another, relatively lesser-known royal, brought the personality – and was seen cracking up King Charles.

Sophie Winkleman – who is set to star in a new series from the Downton Abbey creator in the near future – is known among aristocratic circles as Lady Frederick Windsor.

Sophie is the daughter-in-law of the late Queen’s close cousin, Prince Michael of Kent.

Sophie wore a vibrant yellow dress for Ascot, accompanying the King and Queen in the Royal Box and she was caught sharing a hearty laugh with His Majesty.

Today was the last day of Royal Ascot, which started on June 20. All week, members of the Royal Family have started the day with the Royal Procession.

The Princess of Wales in a gorgeous red outfit, Duchess Sophie in a watercolor dress, and Princess Anne in a 40 year old dress have all made memorable appearances.