Queen Camilla's private nickname for King Charles revealed by lipreader after sweet Trooping the Colour moment

Like many couples, the King and Queen have pet names for one another, and during the Trooping the Colour, Queen Camilla's private nickname for King Charles was revealed.

The King and Queen joined other senior royals at the Trooping of the Colour this weekend.

An eagle-eyed lipreader has revealed that the King and Queen's private conversation as Her Majesty used their personal nickname in public.

While there are many rumored royal family nicknames, the royals don't tend to use these private names in public. However during the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday, the royals appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to enjoy the official celebrations for the Monarchc's birthday.

During this public appearance, a lipreader revealed that Camilla used her private name for the King while out of earshot of the public.

A lipreader told The Mirror that when Camilla reached for Charles's arm, she said, "Fred, what do you think about the horse?" Charles then replied, "I don’t know" as he smiled back, then scratched his forehead with his thumb.

Of course, Fred is not a nickname that is based on the King's real name, and in fact, it is part of a couple's nickname with Camilla. According to Town & Country, the names Fred and Gladys are inspired by characters on BBC Radio’s The Goon Show. Apparently, the King and Queen have used these monikers for years and even began using them in their 20s when they first started dating.

In fact, these nicknames were even used in The Crown season 4. In the show, Princess Diana found a design for a bracelet engraved with the letters 'F' and 'G' for 'Fred and Gladys' just weeks ahead of her royal wedding in 1981.

However, the real-life events didn't exactly correlate to this story. The Sun reported a conversation between Princess Diana and her biographer, Andrew Morton, in 1997. In this conversation, Diana revealed that she found a physical bracelet, not just designs for one.

"I was still too immature to understand all the messages coming my way. And then someone in his office told me that my husband has had a bracelet made for her. I walked into this man's office one day and I said, 'Ooh, what's in that parcel?' And he said 'Oh, you shouldn't look at that'," said the Princess.

"So I opened it and there was the bracelet. I was devastated, and I said 'Well, he's going to give it to her tonight'. So rage, rage, rage. You know, 'Why can't you be honest with me?' But no, absolutely cut me dead," she said. "It was as if he’d made his decision, and if it wasn't going to work, it wasn't going to work."

