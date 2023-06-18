The 'personal gift' bestowed upon Queen Camilla the night before Trooping the Colour which was extra poignant to give around Father’s Day

While King Charles (and the nation) were busy with his first Trooping the Colour as reigning monarch – the official birthday parade for the sovereign – His Majesty was actually busy giving as well as receiving. The King bestowed a huge honor upon his wife, Queen Camilla, presenting her with the Order of the Thistle, one of the highest honors across the United Kingdom, second only to the Order of the Garter.

Ahead of Trooping the Colour, a quiet announcement revealed the King was “graciously pleased” to appoint Queen Camilla to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle

The Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle represents the highest honor in Scotland, and recognizes Camilla’s work in Scotland, including being the Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen

Sticking to the maxim that it’s better to give than to receive, King Charles bestowed a special gift upon Queen Camilla late this week, despite the focus being his own birthday parade with Trooping the Colour.

Charles, a statement on the Royal Family’s website read, was “graciously pleased to appoint Queen Camilla to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”

The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland, recognizing sixteen Knights with the highest honor in the country and recognizes Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.

For Camilla, the gift will have even more sentiment – especially as the gift coincides with Father’s Day.

Camilla’s Father’s family came from Scotland – something she touched upon in a speech at the University of Aberdeen.

In a speech to mark the tenth anniversary of her installation as Chancellor of the University, Her Majesty reflected on her connections to Scotland, stating, “Coming to this University, and to this city, has always felt a bit like coming home to me. Firstly, because my Father’s family came from this part of Scotland.”

“Secondly, because my husband and I are lucky enough to spend precious time each year in Aberdeenshire and finally, because ten years ago, I received the great honour of being installed as Chancellor of this very special University.”

Beyond the familial connection, the Order of the Thistle has one of the most prestigious histories in the United Kingdom.

Legend has it that it was founded in 809 when King Achaius made an alliance with the Emperor Charlemagne.

However, it’s also possible that the Order of the Thistle may have been founded by King James III (1488-1513), who was responsible for changes in Royal symbolism in Scotland, including the adoption of the thistle as the Royal plant badge.

James II (James VII of Scotland) established the Order to reward Scottish peers who supported the king's political and religious aims.

In addition to the current 16 Knights and Ladies, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Anne, the Princess Royal, and King Charles (when he Prince of Wales, known in Scotland as The Duke of Rothesay) have previously been appointed as Royal Knights of the Thistle.

What do the Order of the Thistle do?

The significant Order meets every other year, donning striking green velvet robes (a color we know Camilla likes!), glistening insignia and white-plumed hats.

They take part in a grand procession to the Chapel of the Order of the Thistle in Edinburgh, for the Order of the Thistle Service.

The Knights and Ladies meet for a ceremony at The Thistle Chapel in St Giles' Cathedral, where any new Members are installed into the Order by The King.

The procession begins in the Signet Library in Edinburgh Town Centre, while just outside the Library in Parliament Square collect The Guard of Honour with the Colours of the Royal Company, accompanied by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Sovereign and the Knights, accompanied by the Chancellor, Dean and Secretary of the Thistle, then process into the Chapel of the Order of the Thistle, where The King installs the new Knights. The procession then continues to the Cathedral for the remainder of the Service.