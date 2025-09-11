Anne Hathaway nails three major new season trends in one outfit and we're making it our new uniform

If there’s one thing that will get us excited for fall, it’s Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe. Ever since filming for the sequel began in the summer, we’ve been getting an insight into the costumes, and they do not disappoint. Her latest look has mastered three of the new season trends in one stylish swoop, and it’s given us all the fall outfit ideas we need.

Munching on a bagel whilst crossing a New York City street, the actress was papped filming as her iconic character Andy Sachs wearing a mesh plaid top, a black pleated skirt and some studded sandals for a preppy-inspired look we are only too happy to recreate. It’s the perfect all-occasion uniform, working well for smart casual ideas over the coming months.

A well put-together fall capsule wardrobe needs hard-working separates, and these pieces do just that. The checked mesh top will work brilliantly with jeans, while the pleated skirt can be given a more casual spin with a slogan tee and on-trend, sleek flats. As for the heels, studded accessories are everywhere and one of the biggest fall/winter shoe trends for 2025. Giving a rebellious finish to the look, we’re fully on board with this hardware hype.

Mastering grown-up preppy style

Checks are always going to be on trend, and the sheer fabric on Anne’s top gives it a cool, modern twist. The fall/winter catwalks were awash with next-to-naked dressing, but you can make it more wearable by layering a cami underneath, nailing the trend, while keeping a little more covered.

Next up, we have the pleated skirt - or kilt - which had a huge resurgence last fall and looks like it’s back for its very own sequel. Playful and preppy, the swishy A-line cut is incredibly flattering and perfectly taps into that back-to-school feeling. Take note from the A-lister and pair with a tucked-in fitted top to add definition to the waist and balance proportions.

Finished off with some Ulla Johnson studded sandals, these play a key role in giving a grungy edge to the outfit. A chunky loafer will have a similar effect if you’re heel-avoidant.

Plaid prints and pleats make an effortlessly cool power pairing and once again, Anne Hathaway - or rather her character Andy Sachs - has gotten us out of that post-summer slump and given us some sartorial aspiration for the colder months. As the temperatures drop, you can bring in extra layers that lean into the preppy feel of the look. Think cable knit sweaters, wool blazers and studded boots. Cosy winter dressing incoming…