Anita Rani battles the autumn wind in style with a tie dye jumper and chunky black boots

Anita Rani has proved that you don't have to ditch style for practicality this autumn, with the presenter keeping warm in a tie dye jumper and chunky black boots as she spent time on the windy shores of Anglesey.

Preparing ourselves, and our wardrobes, for the cooler months after the fun and vibrancy of our summer outfits can feel daunting. Colour palettes tend to be more muted, with items chosen for their practicality rather than their stunning design - though finding a flattering a stylish winter coat is easier than you might think.

Now, Anita Rani has given us all the outfit inspiration we need, showing exactly how to bring fun pops of colour into our autumn capsule wardrobes with pieces that'll keep us warm and cosy as well as looking stylish.

Sharing a video to Instagram about her time spent on the windy shores of Anglesey, Anita wore a bright and bold tie dye jumper, with its series of fun orange shades standing out against the natural background of the countryside.

Letting the jumper shine, she paired it with some practical black trousers. The shine of the fabric hints that they are waterproof, with the cuffed legs and tight fit undoubtedly keeping her warm despite the chill of the wind.

We love her chunky black boots that make for the perfect winter footwear. With a chunky sole and tight-to-the-ankle design, they're a great shoe to pair with any autumnal outfit, being both practical in wet and cold weather and also stylish, whether paired with jeans or a maxi dress.

A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani) A photo posted by on

Shop Anita Rani's Look

Free People Over And Out Sweatshirt £88 at Free People Available in a variety of tie dyed shades from pink to blue to red to beige, no matter which colour is the most flattering on you, you'll find a colour-way you love with this Free People sweatshirt. With a slouchy and stylish pullover design made from soft cotton fabric, the oversized silhouette is the perfect look for cosy autumn days. M&S Goodmove Waterproof Relaxed Walking Trousers £45 at M&S Who knew waterproof trousers could be so stylish? With a comfortable relaxed fit, an easily adjustable high waist thanks to the inner drawstring, and elasticated cuffs at the bottom of the legs, this M&S pair couldn't offer you more. Wait, yes they could. M&S stormwear technology means you get the ultimate wet weather protection in these trousers to ensure you stay dry whatever you're doing. EXACT MATCH Dr Martens Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots £200 at Dr Martens With a stable and sure fit against the ankle, these Dr Marten boots are easily pulled off and on thanks to their elasticised gusset. It makes them a great versatile boot that works with everything and you'll be thankful for the hardy leather on those wet and windy autumn days. The 1.85'' air-cushioned platform sole makes them super stylish while also super comfortable to walk in and we can see them becoming a staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe.

For accessories, Anita sported her staple gold hoops, stacking varying sizes in her ear piercings to add some subtle shine to the laid-back look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While she styled her short and chic bob with a trendy flick at the ends, tucking flyaways behind her ears, for those cooler days, this outfit would be perfectly finished off with a stylish winter hat and cosy winter scarf for even more warmth.