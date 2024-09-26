Anita Rani's clashing jumper is the cosy grey day pick-me-up we need - and her bold blue nails add even more joy

Jumper season is finally here and Anita Rani has already expertly mastered blending cosy and bold with some statement colour clashing.

Don't be fooled into thinking that only your summer capsule wardrobe can be filled with bright neons - there's nothing quite like a statement orange to welcome in autumn. And after seeing Anita Rani in a beautiful, vivid tangerine sweater vest, we're sold on the hue for the season ahead.

During the transitional months, it can be tricky to tell whether or not a chunky sweater is necessary. That's where knitted vests come in. Providing just the right amount of cosiness for temperamental weather, they're endlessly versatile. And with a bold colour palette like Anita's, they can be one of the most stylish pieces in your wardrobe too.

Athropologie Varley Adie V-Neck Sweater Vest £63 at Anthropologie (was £90) Made with a chunky weave, this sweater vest will add warmth without the itchiness that can sometimes come with the best wool jumpers. In a soft orange, it's more wearable than neon if you prefer lighter tones. M&S Pure Cashmere Tipped Detail Knitted Vest £69 at M&S M&S cashmere is some of the best on the high street and it won't cost you a fortune. To copy Anita's look, go a couple of sizes up with this piece for a baggy fit that can be layered over thermals or colourful t-shirts for a cool look. ME+EM Merino Cashmere Silk Clean Edge V-Neck Vest £175 at ME+EM An autumn capsule wardrobe staple that will see you into spring, this ME+EM merino vest delivers on comfort, quality, and style. If orange isn't really your thing, this beautiful peach is slightly more wearable but just likely to rake in compliments.

Anita shared a fun video of her making her morning cup of tea to Instagram, and whilst we're slyly analysing her brew-making techniques, we're mainly focused on her bold colour clashing that works surprisingly well.

Layering a neon orange knit over a simple red vest makes for an unusual colour combination that fits right in with the fashion colour trends 2024, as well as nailing an autumnal colour palette.

Although it can be intimidating to pair two bright colours with each other in your seasonal outfits, it can be just the trick to elevate even your most comfortable looks. Forget slouchy loungewear - an oversized sweater vest like Anita's ticks both the comfort and practicality boxes without sacrificing on fashion points.

Her neon orange moment is what caught our eye at first - but then we couldn't help but notice how her sky blue manicure adds a whole other level of joy to the colour-drenched outfit.

Although blue nail designs might seem daunting, opting for navy, cerulean, sea blue or royal blue nails are a cool way to add a dose of wintery colour to your outfits as the weather gets chillier.