Anita Rani's clashing jumper is the cosy grey day pick-me-up we need - and her bold blue nails add even more joy
Anita's vivid orange sweater vest combined with blue nails and clashing pink layering is gorgeously bold
Jumper season is finally here and Anita Rani has already expertly mastered blending cosy and bold with some statement colour clashing.
Don't be fooled into thinking that only your summer capsule wardrobe can be filled with bright neons - there's nothing quite like a statement orange to welcome in autumn. And after seeing Anita Rani in a beautiful, vivid tangerine sweater vest, we're sold on the hue for the season ahead.
During the transitional months, it can be tricky to tell whether or not a chunky sweater is necessary. That's where knitted vests come in. Providing just the right amount of cosiness for temperamental weather, they're endlessly versatile. And with a bold colour palette like Anita's, they can be one of the most stylish pieces in your wardrobe too.
A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani)
A photo posted by on
Shop Orange Knits
Made with a chunky weave, this sweater vest will add warmth without the itchiness that can sometimes come with the best wool jumpers. In a soft orange, it's more wearable than neon if you prefer lighter tones.
M&S cashmere is some of the best on the high street and it won't cost you a fortune. To copy Anita's look, go a couple of sizes up with this piece for a baggy fit that can be layered over thermals or colourful t-shirts for a cool look.
An autumn capsule wardrobe staple that will see you into spring, this ME+EM merino vest delivers on comfort, quality, and style. If orange isn't really your thing, this beautiful peach is slightly more wearable but just likely to rake in compliments.
Anita shared a fun video of her making her morning cup of tea to Instagram, and whilst we're slyly analysing her brew-making techniques, we're mainly focused on her bold colour clashing that works surprisingly well.
Layering a neon orange knit over a simple red vest makes for an unusual colour combination that fits right in with the fashion colour trends 2024, as well as nailing an autumnal colour palette.
Although it can be intimidating to pair two bright colours with each other in your seasonal outfits, it can be just the trick to elevate even your most comfortable looks. Forget slouchy loungewear - an oversized sweater vest like Anita's ticks both the comfort and practicality boxes without sacrificing on fashion points.
Her neon orange moment is what caught our eye at first - but then we couldn't help but notice how her sky blue manicure adds a whole other level of joy to the colour-drenched outfit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Although blue nail designs might seem daunting, opting for navy, cerulean, sea blue or royal blue nails are a cool way to add a dose of wintery colour to your outfits as the weather gets chillier.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Duchess Sophie's emerald green trousers, chocolate blazer and tiger print handbag expertly demonstrate how to wear colour in a sophisticated way
Let Sophie's look inspire you to add more hues to your autumn capsule wardrobe
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Freya Undetected Bra Review: ‘A fantastic everyday bra that sits discreetly under clothes”
The playful leopard print and seam-free design makes this bra smoothing and seriously chic
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Freya Undetected Bra Review: ‘A fantastic everyday bra that sits discreetly under clothes”
The playful leopard print and seam-free design makes this bra smoothing and seriously chic
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Cat Deeley puts a fresh spin on spots in a polka dot print blouse and chic tailored trousers
Polka dots are just as big as leopard spots this season
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston pairs leather pants with chunky lace-up shoes - the ideal combination for fall styling
Jennifer Aniston showcased chic autumn/winter dressing at its best in 2018 and we'll be reaching for leather trousers and boots this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's sultry lacy skirt and cherry red heels are the epitome of Parisian chic
VB made simple pieces look so polished and refined with striking accessories
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Davina Mccall nails Parisian styling in the chicest wide leg trouser suit - and it's now on sale
This two-piece suit will become your wardrobe go-to this autumn
By Molly Smith Published
-
Curvy Kate WonderFully Full Cup Side Support Bra Review: "Incredibly supportive, a great bra for women with big boobs"
This bra is packed with technical features that will give you the maximum amount of support and a great shape under your clothes
By Julie Player Published
-
We'd been eyeing up a pair of £500 Max Mara leopard print trousers - but we're buying this £15 Zara lookalike instead
We can never resist a designer lookalike in the Zara sale...
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
We can't get enough of Amal Clooney's endlessly chic jumper alternative that's perfect for the current weather
Her cool yet cosy look will never go out of style
By Amelia Yeomans Published