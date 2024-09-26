Anita Rani's clashing jumper is the cosy grey day pick-me-up we need - and her bold blue nails add even more joy

Anita's vivid orange sweater vest combined with blue nails and clashing pink layering is gorgeously bold

Anita Rani
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amelia Yeomans
By
published
News

Jumper season is finally here and Anita Rani has already expertly mastered blending cosy and bold with some statement colour clashing.

Don't be fooled into thinking that only your summer capsule wardrobe can be filled with bright neons - there's nothing quite like a statement orange to welcome in autumn. And after seeing Anita Rani in a beautiful, vivid tangerine sweater vest, we're sold on the hue for the season ahead.

During the transitional months, it can be tricky to tell whether or not a chunky sweater is necessary. That's where knitted vests come in. Providing just the right amount of cosiness for temperamental weather, they're endlessly versatile. And with a bold colour palette like Anita's, they can be one of the most stylish pieces in your wardrobe too.

Shop Orange Knits

Varley Adie V-Neck Sweater Vest
Athropologie Varley Adie V-Neck Sweater Vest

Made with a chunky weave, this sweater vest will add warmth without the itchiness that can sometimes come with the best wool jumpers. In a soft orange, it's more wearable than neon if you prefer lighter tones.

Pure Cashmere Tipped Detail Knitted Vest
M&S Pure Cashmere Tipped Detail Knitted Vest

M&S cashmere is some of the best on the high street and it won't cost you a fortune. To copy Anita's look, go a couple of sizes up with this piece for a baggy fit that can be layered over thermals or colourful t-shirts for a cool look.

Merino Cashmere Silk Clean Edge V-Neck Vest
ME+EM Merino Cashmere Silk Clean Edge V-Neck Vest

An autumn capsule wardrobe staple that will see you into spring, this ME+EM merino vest delivers on comfort, quality, and style. If orange isn't really your thing, this beautiful peach is slightly more wearable but just likely to rake in compliments.

Anita shared a fun video of her making her morning cup of tea to Instagram, and whilst we're slyly analysing her brew-making techniques, we're mainly focused on her bold colour clashing that works surprisingly well.

Layering a neon orange knit over a simple red vest makes for an unusual colour combination that fits right in with the fashion colour trends 2024, as well as nailing an autumnal colour palette.

Although it can be intimidating to pair two bright colours with each other in your seasonal outfits, it can be just the trick to elevate even your most comfortable looks. Forget slouchy loungewear - an oversized sweater vest like Anita's ticks both the comfort and practicality boxes without sacrificing on fashion points.

Her neon orange moment is what caught our eye at first - but then we couldn't help but notice how her sky blue manicure adds a whole other level of joy to the colour-drenched outfit. 

Although blue nail designs might seem daunting, opting for navy, cerulean, sea blue or royal blue nails are a cool way to add a dose of wintery colour to your outfits as the weather gets chillier. 

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

