Angelina Jolie’s white blazer and luxurious black sunnies make for a summery, effortless style combo

We're taking notes watching Angelina Jolie subtly wearing relaxed, yet elevated basic pieces - and her most recent outfit of a white blazer and vintage black sunglasses only further proved how stylish the actress is.

It's no secret that Angelina Jolie has been a long-time style icon for women everywhere, embodying true Hollywood glamour from the second she stepped into the limelight. Recently, while in Rome, the star sported an outfit that epitomized "quiet luxury," pairing basic, elevated pieces together, akin to her beloved white trench coat, to create a timelessly chic look.

The pièce de résistance of her outfit is undoubtedly the chic, white Chanel blazer she donned - with its double-breasted design and sophisticated cream hue, as well as the vintage-inspired gold hardware, this blazer just might be the "it" piece of the summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complete the luxurious outfit, she wore a pair of wide, slouchy white pants - and trust us, pairing cream and white together as a colour combo is not as easy a feat as you may think.

And, as glamorous as the pieces of the outfit are on their own, nothing screams quiet luxury like a collection of stunning accessories, and Angelina absolute has a penchant for putting the best ones together to create a fab look.

She complemented her Yves Saint Laurent black leather clutch with a pair of very stylish, vintage-looking black sunglasses, which are only slightly tinted for maximum cool girl vibes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tying her hair up into an effortless bun, she showed off her stunning curation of earrings, which consisted of one pair of gold and diamond drop earrings, as well as another pair of more whimsical sparkling silver earrings. She also wore a simple gold bangle and some of her favorite rings for the occasion, which match perfectly with the gold hardware on her blazer and clutch purse.

To keep consistent with the theme of effortless elegance, she only wore minimal, rosy makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

This isn't the first time Angelina has sported the stylish Chanel blazer while out in public though - she actually wore it for a State Dinner at the White House in April 2023 with her eldest adopted son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For that engagement, she went a bit more glam (understandably, it is the White House, after all), donning a red lip and a floor-length white dress.

Get Angelina's effortless elegance look for less

Bristol blazer in stretch linen blend, $197 (£154) | J. Crew Menswear-inspired, but tailored for you with a nipped-in waist, this blazer was crafted in easy-to-move-in stretch linen, for cool and breezy chic vibes all day long.