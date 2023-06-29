Looking chic as can be in NYC, Angelina Jolie steps out in a body-hugging, belted black dress
Angelina always brings the "it" factor in whatever outfit she wears - but this one in particular really caught our eye
We're obsessed with the A-lister's chic black dress, complete with a stylish, waist-cinching belt for the ultimate summer "cool girl" look.
Ok, let's cut to the chase here - Angelina Jolie will forever be known as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. At 48 years old, the actress has won Oscars, has taken care of six incredible children, and has managed all the while to maintain her effortless beauty and incredible taste in fashion.
Recently, the actress stepped out in New York on a warm summer's day, looking chic as ever in a seriously sexy black dress.
This outfit is only appropriate for the actress, seeing as it fits in with her typical minimalist wardrobe pieces - and she seems to have certainly gotten the memo that stealth wealth is all the rage right now. We didn't need to see this outfit to figure that out though, since she recently debuted an incredible ivory trench coat and Valentino bag while out on an earlier escapade in the city that never sleeps.
While grabbing a coffee with her son Pax in the Soho neighborhood of New York, Angelina wore a wardrobe staple - a black wrap dress with long sleeves, perfectly cinched at the waist by a matching belt of the same hue.
She paired the versatile dress with a pair of pointed-toe black pump heels, as well as a massive pair of structured black sunglasses, and for the pièce de résistance, an Yves Saint Laurent black wristlet to pull the monochrome ensemble together.
Jacquard-weave Wrap Dress, $39 (£30) | H&M
This calf-length dress in jacquard-weave fabric has a v-shaped neckline and wrapover front with wide ties at one side - as well as narrow, concealed ties at other side for ultimate customization of fit.
The star's fresh honey-blonde and brown hair was in a chic blowout, cascading down her shoulders to the back - giving her that highly coveted "rich mom" energy we've all been chasing after for summer 2023.
To glamorize the minimalist outfit with makeup, Angelina opted for a bronzey base and nude, glossy lip, as well as a trendy milky manicure - one of 2023's most sought-after nail trends.
And, good news for fans of Angelina - the actress will be releasing her very own clothing line, Atelier Jolie, in fall 2023.
"I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create... Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world," she previously said on Instagram, announcing her personal foray into fashion business.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Queen Camilla opts for scientific chic in crisp lab coat and patterned shirt dress for latest royal outing
Queen Camilla wore a scientific chic look on Thursday as she attended an engagement at The Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Birkin bangs are the trendy French girl hairstyle you’ll want to recreate this summer
Move over, curtain bangs - Birkin bangs are in for summer 2023
By Madeline Merinuk • Published