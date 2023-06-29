Looking chic as can be in NYC, Angelina Jolie steps out in a body-hugging, belted black dress

We're obsessed with the A-lister's chic black dress, complete with a stylish, waist-cinching belt for the ultimate summer "cool girl" look.

Ok, let's cut to the chase here - Angelina Jolie will forever be known as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. At 48 years old, the actress has won Oscars, has taken care of six incredible children, and has managed all the while to maintain her effortless beauty and incredible taste in fashion.

Recently, the actress stepped out in New York on a warm summer's day, looking chic as ever in a seriously sexy black dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This outfit is only appropriate for the actress, seeing as it fits in with her typical minimalist wardrobe pieces - and she seems to have certainly gotten the memo that stealth wealth is all the rage right now. We didn't need to see this outfit to figure that out though, since she recently debuted an incredible ivory trench coat and Valentino bag while out on an earlier escapade in the city that never sleeps.

While grabbing a coffee with her son Pax in the Soho neighborhood of New York, Angelina wore a wardrobe staple - a black wrap dress with long sleeves, perfectly cinched at the waist by a matching belt of the same hue.

She paired the versatile dress with a pair of pointed-toe black pump heels, as well as a massive pair of structured black sunglasses, and for the pièce de résistance, an Yves Saint Laurent black wristlet to pull the monochrome ensemble together.

The star's fresh honey-blonde and brown hair was in a chic blowout, cascading down her shoulders to the back - giving her that highly coveted "rich mom" energy we've all been chasing after for summer 2023.

To glamorize the minimalist outfit with makeup, Angelina opted for a bronzey base and nude, glossy lip, as well as a trendy milky manicure - one of 2023's most sought-after nail trends.

And, good news for fans of Angelina - the actress will be releasing her very own clothing line, Atelier Jolie, in fall 2023.

"I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create... Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world," she previously said on Instagram, announcing her personal foray into fashion business.