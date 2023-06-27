Angelina Jolie's white trench coat is pure sophistication, but we've got our eye on her ivory Valentino bag

Angelina Jolie was the picture of elegance on Monday, stepping out in a white trench coat and a £1,100 ($1,490) ivory bag to enjoy a family dinner with three of her six kids.

Angelina Jolie has proven coats aren't just for winter with her latest outfit, stepping out in New York City on Monday wearing an elegant white trench with a matching ivory Valentino bag.

The Oscar-winning actress rocked the glamorous look to join three of her six children, Pax, Shiloh, and Zahara, for a family dinner date at a high-end sushi restaurant in Manhattan. Her eldest, 21-year-old Maddox, appeared to have missed the special meal, as did her two youngest kids, 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Jolie wore a beige trench coat with a gold buckled belt over a midi black dress for the culinary outing. The 48-year-old, who recently added blonde highlights to her naturally brown hair, paired the sophisticated look with black heels and oversized sunglasses.

Angelina Jolie with her 19-year-old son, Pax (Image credit: Getty)

Jolie also carried a gorgeous white purse with a gold chain, which fashion-savvy fans will be quick to identify as the Valentino Garavani mini Locò shoulder bag. The £1,100 ($1,490) tote is made of calf leather and features a detachable chain-link strap, allowing wearers to adjust how it sits on their body.

Meanwhile, Jolie's daughter Zahara wore a black spaghetti strap gown with a matching black cardigan. The 18-year-old, who has just completed her Freshman year at university, accessorized the classic outfit with black pumps and a rectangular black clutch for a monochromatic finish.

Her younger sibling, 17-year-old Shiloh, kept their attire more casual with an oversized black hoodie, navy trousers, and burgundy sneakers. Jolie's eldest child, 19-year-old Pax, was also dressed in a more relaxed ensemble of a grey crewneck sweatshirt, black tracksuit bottoms, and white shoes.