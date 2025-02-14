Lucy Punch's Amandaland outfits have been sensational and her trench coat is a spring must-have
Amanda wore a timeless trench coat, knitted dress and boots in Amandaland episode 1 and we're recreating this as soon as we can
Lucy Punch’s triumphant return as Amanda Hughes in Motherland spin-off Amandaland has brightened up our February and given us plenty of trench coat styling inspiration.
Spring is edging closer and with it, trench coat season, so we were more than a little excited to see Lucy Punch’s Amanda stepping boldly across a football pitch wearing the most elegant trench coat outfit in Amandaland. As much as we love watching Amandaland for its comedic moments and expert writing, Amanda’s fashion is also hard not to take notice of. In episode 1 of Amandaland she’s desperate to ingratiate herself with fellow parent and celebrity chef Della and arrives at daughter Georgie's football match dressed to impress after the family moved from Chiswick to So-ha AKA South Harlesen.
Lucy Punch’s outfit might not have been very practical for watching a game, but it was undeniably fabulous. She wore a beige belted trench coat over a knitted midi dress with knee high boots.
Recreate Lucy Punch's Amandaland style
If you love how sleek and put-together Amanda was for the football match in episode 1 then this trench is surely a must-have in your collection. It's currently reduced in the sale and also comes in olive green and black, as well as this creamy beige shade that goes with everything.
Styling this dress takes just a few moments as it's such an instantly chic outfit base. The warm brown tone is so versatile and the fit and flare cut with the A-line skirt looks especially stunning with knee high boots. It's long-sleeved and we'd wear it with a beige trench to complete the Amanda-esque look.
Shop More Trench Coats
Complete any ensemble with this cotton-rich trench coat. It features a timeless double breasted silhouette and is fully lined for comfort. Smart epaulettes on the shoulders, buttoned cuff straps and a detachable belt are all traditional trench details and it's longline for extra coverage.
Calf-length, double-breasted and featuring storm flaps at the front and a loose yoke at the back, this is everything we want in a trench coat. The waist belt is detachable and the welt side pockets are handy for keeping your essentials in. This coat is also lined and has a single vent at the back.
The Bobby trench is an oversized, double-breasted coat and is made from durable canvas with a light lining. There are button details on the shoulders and cuffs, a waist belt and a storm vent at the back for added practicality. It's an investment piece, but we know that trenches will never really go out of style.
Whether you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Burberry trench coat or have considered picking up a more affordable alternative, this is a lovely way to style this staple. Lucy wore the same trench coat and dress in the first look images released ahead of Amandaland starting and we’re not surprised it made a second appearance in the show itself. The coat was longline which is not only great for coverage on a cold day, but also worked so well with the midi dress as they fell to a very similar point.
If you want to elongate your silhouette then wearing a longer coat with longer skirts and dresses is a great way to do this. Lucy’s outfit accentuated the effect even more as the tones of both her coat and dress were very similar, creating a seamless layered look. Although her trench coat had a belt, she left it undone to give a glimpse at her dress.
This coat had the traditional elements we love about trenches including epaulets and buckled detailing on the cuffs. When the weather warms up and we no longer need to reach for our puffer coats and best cashmere jumpers as much, a trench coat is what we gravitate towards as the perfect transitional piece. You can throw it over lighter knits and pair with jeans and trainers for a casual feel, or go full-on Amanda and dress them up.
In Amandaland the titular character wore a crew neck beige knitted dress with her trench coat and elevated her look even more with some heeled knee high boots. They were a muted mushroom-brown that kept to the neutral colour palette of the rest of her look and the sharply pointed toes and stiletto heels oozed glamour. Lucy’s character matched her flapover shoulder bag to her shoes which tied them together beautifully.
If you’re ever in need of inspiration for new date night outfits then heeled boots like this with a comfortable, streamlined dress and a trench is worth trying out for yourself. Just be careful if you plan on wearing it to watch a football match! Amanda's coat got covered in mud when she fell over and even though she insisted to Della that it was fine because it was "last season’s" design, it’s a situation most of us would probably rather avoid if we can.
