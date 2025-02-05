How to watch Amandaland from anywhere - stream the Motherland spin-off for free

The long-awaited Motherland spin-off is here, and you really don't want to miss a moment of the sanctimonious Amanda in her very own series - and you don't have to, as we reveal how to watch Amandaland from anywhere.

There was collective devastation from Motherland fans when after a lengthy hiatus, the news finally broke that the series had come to a permanent end. However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the spirit of the show lives on in the form of the Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley led spin-off, Amandaland.

Ultimate sanctimommy Amanda, has moved out of Chiswick and been forced to downsize. Along with long-suffering Anne and her mother, Felicity, Amanda has to navigate single parenthood, raising teens, and trying to make new friends. It's going to be unmissable viewing, and there really is no need to miss a single moment - here's how you can watch Amandaland from anywhere.

How to watch Amandaland in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Amandaland, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch each episode as it lands every Wednesday at 9.00pm from February 5.

If you're up for a binge watch and don't want to view episodes via their weekly schedule, all episodes were released to iPlayer at once and are already available for your viewing pleasure.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Motherland before tuning into the spin-off, all three seasons and Christmas specials are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch Amandaland from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Amandaland airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see just what Amanda's new life in SoHa (South Harlesden) looks like, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on BBC iPlayer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Amandaland on BBC iPlayer for free.

Actress Lucy Punch (Amanda) was asked if there'd be a softer side to the character shown in the series. "Even as Motherland progressed, while she was a difficult character, we saw that behind the perfect façade was a rather damaged, vulnerable woman," she replied.

Lucy added, "Now, we see her scrambling – not just because she’s used to a different life, but because it’s genuinely hard to raise two teenagers alone, work, and navigate a new place while making new friends. That would challenge anyone.

"Amanda has a lot of social anxiety and an enormous ego, which makes her life harder, but she’s determined and hopeful. She’s a good mother – her priorities might have been skewed over the years, but she genuinely puts her kids first.

"Beneath everything, Amanda is probably terribly lonely. She’s been lonely her whole life – lonely as a child, lonely in her marriage, and now in this new world. It’s lovely that she has Anne. I always think the real love story is between Amanda and Anne. Anne is probably the only person who has ever loved Amanda unconditionally."