Amanda Holden proves you should go bold or go home with your outfits - head-to-toe red is now fully on our radar
Amanda Holden is a masterclass in monochrome dressing, and we're inspired by her daring choices
Amanda Holden in bold monochrome is the winter look we didn't know we needed, and we're in awe of her choice of colour.
If you're feeling the winter blues, lift your mood with a daring dash of red. Not just for the festive season, Amanda Holden proves red should be a staple of any winter capsule wardrobe, while simultaneously making a case for bold, monochromatic dressing.
Pictured outside Global Studios where the star works on the Heart Breakfast Show, Amanda was a striking vision in head-to-toe red - the icing on the cake was her Mulberry handbag in the exact same tone as her outfit. It's a look we absolutely have to emulate, now we've seen Amanda pull it off so perfectly.
Shop red bodycon dresses
This bodycon midi dress offers a perfectly sleek silhouette, and brings the versatility you need for a capsule wardrobe by pairing easily with heels or trainers, depending on the occasion.
The Long Sleeves Mesh Maxi Dress will definitely make a statement in the same way as Amanda's dress. Featuring sheer mesh sleeves and a flattering midi length, this dress combines bold colour with pure sophistication.
Shop bold red accessories
This gorgeous coat comes with a longline cut and in statement red colour. Features include a classic collar, double breasted buttons and pockets for all your essentials. Pair with your favourite outfit and shoes, and you're all set.
Channel your inner Amanda on a budget - not only are these red boots very similar to the presenter's, they're also currently at an amazing price. Use them to add a pop of colour to any look, while the polished finish and comfy block heel give great versatility.
Woman&home Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith, offers her tips for styling red if you want to give the colour a try. "Evidently the red trend is still going strong, and this vibrant all-red look from Amanda Holden just confirms this. If you’re wondering how to style red, go bold with red on red or alternatively, opt for two red statement pieces like her tailored coat and leather satchel, then style with more neutral tones such as a black dress or cream coloured jeans," Molly says.
Amanda wore her hair in her signature style of loose and flowing. She kept her accessories really simple, wearing just a very small pair of hoop earrings and letting the daring outfit speak for itself. If you're looking to be brave with your fashion choices now we're into a new year, let Amanda be your inspiration.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years' experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life.
