Amanda Holden's mini skirt with black knee high boots and matching blazer made monochrome look insanely chic
Amanda's look teamed chicness with simplicity - and we're so ready to copy her
Amanda Holden's combination of a chic mini skirt, coordinating blazer, sleek knee high boots and classic sheer black tights made for a winter uniform that screams sophistication.
Amanda was the picture of understated chic, when she stepped out in her latest must-have outfit. Proving that blazers are the ultimate versatile part of a winter capsule wardrobe capsule wardrobe that can be dressed up or down, Amanda managed to look stylish and cosy in hers, with the simple pairing of the grey and black staples.
Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, loves just how flawlessly Amanda layered the pieces to create a cosy look that didn't hold back on style.
"Amanda's outfit proves that a mini skirt and tights is always a good idea. She's smartened up the look with a matching blazer and a cosy knit underneath, and a long wool coat layered over the top would add extra drama (and warmth!)," Caroline said.
Should Amanda decide to pick a warm winter coat when the weather turns cold enough to go over the top of her outfit, a down or fabric coat would work perfectly. Black would work to match the existing garments, as would branching out to include a pop of colour - blush pink or blue would also look fantastic.
Emulate Amanda's Look
Wool blazer with lapel collar and shoulder pads. Complete with front flap pockets and front button fastening.
Elevating your look with ease, this chic HUSH blazer sits just below the waist for a modern profile.
This textured blazer coat is crafted with wool for a warm feel, and designed in a comfy regular fit.
A timeless addition to any wardrobe, this skirt has a flattering A-line shape and the textured fabric and wool mix adds a premium feel.
A High-waist mini skirt with lace and bow details. Fully lined, with an invisible side zip fastening.
Sleek and simple these knee-high boots are a versatile option to match with many outfits in your capsule wardrobe.
Pointed-Toe Stiletto-Heel Knee-High Boots - Black
These sleek pointed toed shoes are a chic and timeless addition to any capsule wardrobe with their simple, streamlined silhouette.
Of the many ways to style a blazer, Amanda's manages to look both comfortable and stylish as she heads to her job as co-host of the Heart Breakfast show. The muted colours are perfect for wearing to work and in the darker, wintery days, and in the summer her jumper could easily be swapped out for a bright camisole, and her boots exchanged for sandals or ballet flats.
Mini skirts are of course, a fashion staple that always stand the test of time - and stand up to ay weather with the right accessories. Amanda almost certainly leads the way when it comes to perfectly styling a grey wardrobe, often stepping out in all grey outfits that leave us wanting to rush out and buy the very same items.
Oversized shades, a timeless handbag, and lustrous hair with delicate blown out hair waves complete Amanda's look, that's definitely one to add to any celebrity fashion mood board.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
