Amanda Holden's mini skirt with black knee high boots and matching blazer made monochrome look insanely chic

Amanda Holden's combination of a chic mini skirt, coordinating blazer, sleek knee high boots and classic sheer black tights made for a winter uniform that screams sophistication.

Amanda was the picture of understated chic, when she stepped out in her latest must-have outfit. Proving that blazers are the ultimate versatile part of a winter capsule wardrobe capsule wardrobe that can be dressed up or down, Amanda managed to look stylish and cosy in hers, with the simple pairing of the grey and black staples.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, loves just how flawlessly Amanda layered the pieces to create a cosy look that didn't hold back on style.

"Amanda's outfit proves that a mini skirt and tights is always a good idea. She's smartened up the look with a matching blazer and a cosy knit underneath, and a long wool coat layered over the top would add extra drama (and warmth!)," Caroline said.

Should Amanda decide to pick a warm winter coat when the weather turns cold enough to go over the top of her outfit, a down or fabric coat would work perfectly. Black would work to match the existing garments, as would branching out to include a pop of colour - blush pink or blue would also look fantastic.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Emulate Amanda's Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the many ways to style a blazer, Amanda's manages to look both comfortable and stylish as she heads to her job as co-host of the Heart Breakfast show. The muted colours are perfect for wearing to work and in the darker, wintery days, and in the summer her jumper could easily be swapped out for a bright camisole, and her boots exchanged for sandals or ballet flats.

Mini skirts are of course, a fashion staple that always stand the test of time - and stand up to ay weather with the right accessories. Amanda almost certainly leads the way when it comes to perfectly styling a grey wardrobe, often stepping out in all grey outfits that leave us wanting to rush out and buy the very same items.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oversized shades, a timeless handbag, and lustrous hair with delicate blown out hair waves complete Amanda's look, that's definitely one to add to any celebrity fashion mood board.