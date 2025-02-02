Planning a weekend trip to escape winter weather? Amal Clooney's luxe getaway outfit has us dreaming of sunnier shores

If you're planning a long weekend away or sunny city break, you'll want to take style notes from Amal Clooney's luxe getaway outfit that oozes effortless elegance with its monochrome styling.

Winter is so nearly over but, even with the end in sight, it's tempting to book a long weekend away in the hopes of enjoying a sunnier climate for a few days, isn't it? Maybe you want to escape to one of the best places to visit for a romantic getaway or you're looking forward to a girls' weekend trip - whatever it is, you're going to want to take style notes from Amal Clooney's impossibly elegant getaway outfit.

Spotted in Lake Como as she enjoyed a romantic trip away with her husband George Clooney, Amal stunned in a pair of chic wide leg suit trousers and opted for a monochrome style by styling them with a structured white top, pair of peep-toe white sandals and, cementing the enviously elegant style as one that's perfect for a weekend away, a summer-ready wide-brimmed sunhat.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Amal's Luxe Getaway Look

Amal's monochrome outfit is so striking against the sun-drenched Italian landscape, with the crisp and clean white shade oozing luxury and sophistication.

Her white wide leg suit trousers are a beautiful summer piece that offer ample coverage and sun protection, with the high waist elongating the leg while the crisp front pleat detail beings in a statement tailored and structured feel. Still, while they feel very elevated and formal, they're the perfect style for laid-back summer days as the loose-fitting leg offers tonnes of breathability and keeps the air flowing so you don't overheat or feel any of that hot stickiness on your skin.

With a floating, short-sleeved blouse offering the same comfort in the heat as her wide leg trousers, Amal pulled together a stunning monochrome outfit. The matching white feels impossibly luxe, with the striking band of navy at the top's hemline introducing some subtle though eye-catching contrast.

This navy detail tied in the tones of her sun hat beautifully, with the hat boasting the same white base with a navy ribbon tied around its peak. The wide brim and structured look is stunning as well as super practical as it keeps the sun out of Amal's eyes and off of the delicate skin around the eyes and across the face - though, even if your face is as covered as Amal's in the sun, you should still be wearing one of the best facial sunscreens or at least a foundation with SPF on your face to protect from sun damage and signs of ageing.

With a pair of peep-toe sandals, again in a white tone, finishing off the outfit, Amal pulled together a stunning monochrome look for her weekend getaway.

Monochrome outfits are perfect for weekends away, especially if you're trying to save a few pennies by taking only a carry on or small suitcase with your travel capsule wardrobe inside. With Amal's all white look being made up of classic and timeless silhouettes, she can easily pair each of the pieces with any other style of any other colour and know it's going to look fabulous.

Pairing the top, sandals and sunhat with some comfortable jeans would create the ultimate elevated casual look, as would styling the wide leg suit trousers with a simple ribbed tank top and pair of stylish white trainers - and this versatility is just what you want on holiday.