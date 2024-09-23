Amal Clooney proves nothing says Autumn in New York quite like a knitted dress and knee high boots
We're just a few days away from October, and style-wise it's officially my favourite time of year. Cosy knits, new boots, chic coats... I love it!
If you're looking to update your autumn capsule wardrobe, then Amal Clooney is all the inspiration you're going to need. How stylish does she look here, pictured in New York back in September 2022?
She teamed a cream knitted midi dress by Stella McCartney, with black knee high boots, adding Max Mara sunglasses and a cream Stella McCartney bag to complete the look. It's a classic combination that looks just as good two years on, and is ideal for the changeable weather we're having right now.
Shop Amal's look
Exact match
This is the exact style Amal was pictured wearing, and the really good news is it's now half price at The Outnet. The asymmetric hemline will show off your knee boots perfectly, and you can't go wrong with a neutral colour like cream. The ribbed fabric is super flattering too.
Exact match
Amal is carrying this Stella McCartney bag, and it's the stuff of dreams. Check out the chunky chain strap, half-moon shape and vegan leather finish. It's just gone straight to the top of our list of designer bags worth investing in.
Autumn always makes me think of New York, and films like When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail. If I was heading off to the Big Apple right now, this is exactly the kind of outfit I'd be packing! Neutral colours, layering pieces and minimalist outfits can be incredibly versatile when the weather can't quite make up its mind.
The sleeveless cut of Amal's dress means you won't get too warm on crisp sunny autumn days, but the knee boots keep away the chill. It's also an outfit that will work for a big meeting in the boardroom, weekends away or dinner in the evening. Talk about a win/win!
Shop knitted dresses
Nobody's Child is really on a roll when it comes to dresses, and this autumnal style is bound to sell out soon. If you prefer a long sleeve, this will see you through to spring next year.
Sezane's knitwear is second to none - have you seen the Sezane Gaspard cardigan? This is a bit of an investment, but as Amal demonstrates, this is a look that's going to feel fresh year after year.
Mint Velvet is a woman&home favourite and this textured midi has got a slouchy boho feel that's so elegant. Check out the Mint Velvet sale if you're after a bargain buy.
Shop knee boots
These are spot on for Autumn/Winter. The heel isn't too high, and black leather will go with everything in your wardrobe. Boots and coats are probably the biggest decisions you'll make for this season, and these are a wise choice.
The unusual shape of the heel on these boots will help you stand out from the crowd this autumn. It's time to swap your best white trainers for boots, and these will work with loads of different jeans styles.
These boots only just narrowly missed out on a place in our list of M&S autumn top picks. The sturdy heel and round toe really remind me of Amal's style, and they're the ones for you if you prefer suede boots to leather.
